Tron Lightcycle/Run Opening Date Announced

Tron Lightcycle/ Run opens to all guests on April 4, 2023. Disney Parks Blog casually announced that this long-awaited attraction begins in April. With Walt Disney World Railroad reopening, many signs pointed to this attraction opening soon in Magic Kingdom. Disney previously said that Tron Lightcycle/Run would open in Spring 2023.

Disney Parks Blog offers some background into the story of this high-speed roller coaster. That blog stated, “The story of TRON Lightcycle / Run picks up after “TRON: Legacy” where Kevin’s son, Sam Flynn, has opened a second gateway into a digital realm called the Grid. The first of these portals he created is found at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power Run.” Magic Kingdom guests shall find themselves in a similar portal.

The attraction queue intends to draw guests into the “Tron” movies. Disney says, “you’ll feel as if you’re digitized and transported to the Grid for a special Lightcycle race. It’s your Team Blue against the Grid’s menacing Programs, Team Orange. Your goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory.”

Tron Lightcycle/Run will be one of the fastest roller coasters at any Disney theme park. As a result, Disney indicated that guests would need to place loose objects in lockers for this attraction. A mandatory free-ride locker system at any Disney Park will be brand new for guests used to carrying large bags onto every attraction. Guests that visit other theme parks, like Universal Orlando, will adjust quickly.

Though Disney Parks has been giving hints, we only recently learned about the official opening day. Cast members will be the first to enter the Grid during special previews. Soon after, annual passholders and eligible Disney Vacation Club Members.

The construction of this attraction drew significant criticism for the long time it took. However, guests can enter the world of Tron in only a few months. Like other new attractions, guests should expect a virtual queue system and individual paid lightning lane access only for this attraction. Perhaps, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will add a standby line removing its virtual queue soon after Tron Lightcycle/Run opens on April 4.

