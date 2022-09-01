Tron Coaster Lights Up At The Magic Kingdom

The next highly anticipated attraction opening, hopefully, soon at Walt Disney World, is the Tron Coaster in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland. It’s been years since the attraction was announced. It was originally supposed to open for the park’s 50th Anniversary on October 1, 2021. Unfortunately, like the other attractions, it was pushed back over the COVID-19 Pandemic. We have had Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind open in EPCOT but we still have not gotten the Tron coaster yet.

Tron: Lightcycle Run is hitting more an more milestones toward completion. So that’s a bit of good news. Now we can see the canopy lit up!

The video was taken by Thomas Parris and posted to Twitter.

Here is where he said he took the video from:

I took the video from the dead end of the pathway next to the Barnstormer queue. The red arrow in this picture is roughly where I was standing. pic.twitter.com/lFP68OX7fh — Thomas Parris (@tparris3245) August 30, 2022

They are not lighting it up all the time. The viewer just happened to catch it on (good catch.)

They are in fact not running it right now pic.twitter.com/Qf6imhLrws — Evan Patel (@EvanPatel11) August 30, 2022

I love that you can see the coaster testing as it’s lit up and can get the full effect of how it will look when it eventually opens. Such a pretty addition to the park!

Hopefully we will get a final opening date soon!

What do you think? Comment and let us know.