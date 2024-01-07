Tron and Caddyshack Star Cindy Morgan Has Passed Away







Actress Cindy Morgan, who played Lacey Underall in the 1980 “Caddyshack” film, and Dr. Lora Baines/Yuri in the 1982 “Tron” film, has passed away at age 69.

According to TMZ, Ms. Morgan passed away sometime between December 19, 2023, when she was last seen alive, and December 30, 2023. It seems her roommate had returned from a trip and called 911 after Cindy would not respond to knocks at her door.

No cause of death has been given yet, but TMZ says a county representative says that Ms. Morgan died of “natural causes.”

Cindy Morgan was born Cynthia Ann Cichorski on September 29, 1954. Prior to becoming an actress she worked as a radio DJ, news reporter, and weather reporter, before moving to Los Angeles in 1978.

Besides “Caddyshack” and “Tron” the actress performed in a few other films and as a guest star on dozens of television shows like “The Love Boat,” “Matlock,” CHiPs,” “The Fall Guy,” and more. What do you think? Comment and let us know.