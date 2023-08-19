Tron 3 Production Halted. Over 150 Crew Are Laid Off







The Tron series from Disney has had a rather rocky history. While the original 1982 film became a cult classic, it took decades before a sequel was finally produced. But the sequel, Tron: Legacy, wasn’t as successful as Disney originally hoped. Even the animated television series Tron: Uprising was cut short with only 19 episodes.







After years of speculation, a third film under the name Tron: Ares was put into production with Jared Leto set to star alongside Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins and Evan Peters. Very little is known about the plot or setting within the franchise’s timeline. The only details revolve around Leto’s character Ares being a computer program who becomes sentient and enters the human world.



But sadly, it appears that much of the work that has gone into the past decade of getting a new Tron film off the ground has been put to a halt due to the recent strikes that have been plaguing Hollywood.







The film’s director, Joachim Rønning, mentioned in an Instagram post that the film’s production has been put on indefinite hold.



“Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on ‘Tron: Ares’ (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It’s indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone.“



“The AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA and WGA need to speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it’s done. This is Hollywood. We close deals for breakfast. Why do we suddenly have all the time in the world when every day is so precious? These tactics are extremely frustrating. It’s time for diplomacy so we can get back to work, under conditions that are fair to everybody.“



What do you think?



Source: Variety