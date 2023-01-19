‘Tron 3’ is Finally Moving Forward at Disney with Jared Leto

Tron 3 is officially moving forward, with Jared Leto in the lead.

While Tron: Ares is billed as a sequel to Tron: Legacy, it’s not being directed by the previous film’s director, Joseph Kosinski.

Kosinski has had amazing success with Top Gun: Maverick, and it seemed like the runway was finally cleared for a third Tron film to take off.

However, this installment is going to be directed by Joachim Rønning, who directed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Plot details are non-existent at this time.

Jared Leto has been championing for a third Tron movie since 2017, and Disney seems keen to reignite the IP with the Tron Lightcycle Run roller coaster opening in Walt Disney World this spring.

[Source: Hollywood Reporter]