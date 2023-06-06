Trixie The Triceratops Returns To Universal Orlando After 20 Years!







After two decades away from Universal Orlando, Trixie the triceratops has returned. The lifesize dinosaur from Jurassic Park was once one of the many revolving props featured in the theme park’s now-defunct Boneyard.

You may remember seeing this replica of the famous triceratops lounging in the area that is now the Music Plaza’s grassy area. Around the mid-2000s, Trixie found a new home at Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida.

However, she’s making a short return home and can be found reclining outside of this year’s Jurassic Park tribute store. Trixie will return to GKtW later this Summer.

It is interesting to note that Trixie is not the original triceratops seen in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster. According to Deni Sunderly, the PR Manager of Give Kids the World, she’s as close as you can get to the real thing saying, “She is one of the original full figure sculptures that was cast from the original animatronic from ‘Jurassic Park.’ Our dino is the last remaining full-figure sculpture. … Even the original animatronic from the film is no longer a full figure in existence. Just the head is owned by a private collector and hangs in a museum in L.A.”

Photo Credit: Dewayne Bevil | Orlando SentinelThe Boneyard featured an impressive assortment of props over its short 18 years. It would always be the first place I’d go when getting into Universal to see what was new.

The Boneyard had a full-size Bruce from Jaws: The Revenge for the longest time. But, unfortunately, more and more of Bruce would go missing or peel away each year, thanks to the Florida sun. Oh, and people would steal his teeth, too.

Another excellent prop was the Lazarus Machine from Casper. As a prop collector, it always perplexed me why Universal didn’t auction off the pieces of movie history before all the sun damage happened.

Did you get to see Trixie when she wainitiallyly at Universal Orlando? Let us know below.

[Source: Orlando Sentinel]