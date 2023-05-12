





Many years after the initial announcements Disney made at D23 2017, we are now seeing tree planting progressing for EPCOT’s World Celebration area, formerly the spine area of the park.

One of the issues theme parks in Florida have is a lack of shade. EPCOT can get very hot as it is primarily concrete. The new tree-filled area and the water-focused ‘Journey of Water’ section should help guests find some relief from the sun.

@bioreconstruct on Twitter posted some aerial images of trees being added to the center area, now called “World Celebration.” Please give them a like and / or follow!

Aerial look at increasing forest and developing features in World Celebration. pic.twitter.com/jQ83tBr6iu — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 12, 2023

Aerial overview of the construction of World Celebration. pic.twitter.com/jrDpT8xI5F — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 12, 2023

Aerial look at construction of World Celebration. pic.twitter.com/KNZkB5wTIw — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 12, 2023

Here are some updated concept art images showing what the finished area should look like. These were released last year.

The trees are going in for placement to bring the concept art to life.

If it comes anywhere close to the art, this addition is going to be beautiful!

Along with shots of the World Celebration area, @bioreconstruct also got aerial images of the new Moana-inspired ‘Journey of Water’ section that will be opening this summer.

Aerial overview of Journey of Water.

1 Te Fiti

2 Concrete forms in progress pic.twitter.com/7bNZVkrncH — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 12, 2023

Here you can see the placement of each area.

Aerial look at current work for World Celebration, CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, and Journey of Water. pic.twitter.com/mRDImBB25k — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 12, 2023

When I saw the original announcement in 2017, I was not on board with the central spine changes, but now that I’m seeing the trees going in, my mind has been changed. Still not entirely sold on the IP-pushing with “Journey of Water” yet, but I think I could be won over.

Source: @bioreconstruct