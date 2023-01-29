Trail’s End Restaurant Closing This Spring







Trail’s End Restaurant, at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, is closing this Spring to undergo an extensive refurbishment. It has been announced that this table service restaurant will transform into a quick service marketplace style restaurant.

Trail’s End Restaurant opened in 1974 and has been serving Breakfast and Dinner since opening. The restaurant is classified as causal dining where skillets of food are served family style to the table for both Breakfast and Dinner. Before the COVID19 pandemic and closure of the Walt Disney World Resort, Trail’s End Restaurant had operated as a buffet. Some locations that were previously buffets such as Chef Mickey’s and the Cape May Cafe have returned to their buffet styles. Trail’s End Reataurant had not returned to the buffet since reopening.

Trail’s End Restaurant shares a kitchen with the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, however, the kitchen operations for Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue will not be effected by this closure.

DisDining.com reported that Trail’s End was operating with a reduced schedule in January. It seemed that Trail’s End Restaurant would be closed for at least Tuesday and Wednesday for the foreseeable future.

Trail’s End Restaurant, as of now, is the only causal dining location at Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground. It has become a quiet favorite amongst guests for breakfast and dinner options. P & J’s Southern Takeout, Crockett’s Tavern, Chuck Wagon Fresh Fixin’ Food Truck, and the Meadow Pool Snack Bar will not be closing and are additional dining options at Fort Wilderness for guests to grab a quick bit to eat.

Since Trail’s End Restaurant has been open for several decades, it truly is the end of an era. However, a new quick service marketplace-style restaurant will take its place.

What will you miss most about the Trail’s End Restaurant at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground? Let us know in the comments.

Source: WDWNT