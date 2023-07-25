Trail’s End and Crockett’s Tavern Are Reopening This Week







We have good news! The Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern are finally reopening at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Trail’s End will now be a quick service location. But both Trail’s End and Crockett’s Tavern have received new looks and new menus.

The locations open in just two days, on July 27th!

Let’s take a look!

Trail’s End

As part of the new location, an “on-stage pizza station” where you can purchase pizza by the slice or by the pie. The two pizza options will include:

Smokehouse-style pizza – topped with house-smoked brisket, sausage, and pepperoni and a delicious roasted vegetable pie.

– topped with house-smoked brisket, sausage, and pepperoni and a delicious roasted vegetable pie. Classic pepperoni and cheese pizza

Market-style Selections

Hot Grab and Go section -This is the area where you can pick your “proteins.” Offerings include pecan-smoked whole chicken or brisket, fried chicken, and a rack of pork ribs.

Sides will be available by the pound with options including macaroni & cheese, plant-based cowboy beans, and mashed potatoes.

Traditional options like cheeseburgers, plant-based vegetable burgers, chicken nuggets and french fries will also be available.

Homestyle Meals will be available with a choice of half a slab of barbecued ribs or two pieces of fried chicken served with cornbread, coleslaw, and mashed potatoes with gravy.

Hand-scooped ice cream and specialty coffees, including the Wilderness Latte with flavors of chocolate and hazelnut, will be available.

On-the-go beverages and snacks will also be available, including a new Chicken Wrap featuring the new house-made blueberry BBQ sauce or the returning favorite Pioneer Berry Salad.

Market Bakery

Here you can try some new and returning sweets, including:

Banana Pudding

Carrot Cake Cupcake

Blueberry Bread Pudding

Strawberry Shortcake from the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue in a single-sized serving.

from the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue in a single-sized serving. Lemon-Blueberry Trifle – This plant-based dessert is filled with layers of lemon curd, fresh blueberries, and whipped ‘cream.’

– This plant-based dessert is filled with layers of lemon curd, fresh blueberries, and whipped ‘cream.’ Fort Fruity Cookie featuring fruity cereal and white chocolate chips

featuring fruity cereal and white chocolate chips Peanut Butter and Jelly Cupcake .

. S’more Cupcake and the S’mores Cookie.

Crockett’s Tavern

The lounge has been remodeled and now offers expanded seating indoors and out. Guests can take in a view of Bay Lake while sipping some drinks and munching on small dishes.

This reimagined menu is inspired by the American Frontier.

A Trio of Sliders. “This dish features a pulled pork slider with BBQ sauce and coleslaw, brisket slider with Carolina BBQ and pickled onions, and a buffalo chicken slider with house-made blue cheese dressing and dill pickles served with seasoned french fries.”

Chicken Bites – Guests can choose their favorite sauce among buffalo, garlic-parmesan, or blueberry BBQ. These bites are also served with celery, house-made ranch, blue cheese, and seasoned french fries.

Charcuterie Board Features a selection of meats and cheeses with house-made bread and butter pickles, tomato jam, cornbread crostini, and sesame lavash.

Crispy Cauliflower -A plant-based option paired with a tasty garlic aïoli from the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

Plant-based fried green tomato sliders -featuring a southern remoulade and citrus greens served with seasoned french fries.

Trailblazin’ Dessert Trio -This trio features a s’more with chocolate pudding – graham cracker crumbs, and house-made marshmallow. Strawberry shortcake with strawberries and whipped cream. And finally banana pudding with vanilla wafers, whipped cream, and a banana chip.

Beverages:

Crockett’s Tavern has a special “heritage cocktail program” that was curated by Guest Experience Managers Hunter Bernreuter and Eric Borgsmiller. The menu is meant “to pay homage to the resort’s over 50-year history.”

All Aboard! Moonshine Cocktail Flight is a sampling of our favorite moonshine cocktails featuring the Gullywhumper, Blackberry Lightning, and Spiced Appleberry Shine. It is inspired by the train that used to run through the Fort Wilderness Resort.

Bear-y Buckle – Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, pure cane sugar, lemon juice, bitters, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, and muddled blackberries. Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, “honors the world’s first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green.”

Camper’s Coupe – Laird’s Applejack Brandy, orange and lemon juices, and a hint of maple syrup.

Meadows Cup – Pimm’s No. 1 Liqueur Cup, Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, and strawberry.

There will be a rotating selection of old-fashioned cocktails to wet your whistle.

Clementine Old Fashioned with Angel’s Envy Bourbon, Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters, and cane syrup garnished with a clementine wheel and Luxardo cherry, will be available in the summer.

Quail Trail Paloma– Teremana Blanco Tequila with Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, grapefruit soda, and a chili-lime rim.

Moonshine Margarita – Ole Smoky White Lightnin’ Moonshine, Triple Sec Liqueur, sweet-and-sour mix, and lime juice.

You can check out the new location and try some of these food and beverage items starting on July 27th!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog