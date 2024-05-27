Toy Story Crocs Now Available On The Disney Store







If you are looking for some Disney Crocs, we have some new choices for you based on “Toy Story” characters. Two designs are for kid and one is for adults. Of course, I would not recommend wearing these on any escalators, especially the infamous Croc-eating one at EPCOT’s The Land pavilion.

Let’s take a look!

Sizes 11 – 3 are available.

“Your young sheriff will look very arresting in these Woody clogs by Crocs! Inspired by the outfit worn by the cowboy from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, these colorful Crocs feature a bold design that includes vinyl Jibbitz charms of Woody’s sheriff’s badge and hat!

Design inspired by Woody’s cowboy uniform

Includes four vinyl Jibbitz charms: sheriff’s badge, cowboy hat, ”Woody” name written with rope and Woody’s belt buckle

Uppers feature black and white animal print with red bandana design around opening

Contrasting outer sole inspired by Woody’s yellow checked shirt

Edged with black and white trim from Woody’s vest

Screen art detailing of Woody’s shirt buttons

”Andy” signature on right footbed

Ventilation holes on top

Adjustable heel strap inspired by Woody’s belt and includes Crocs logo“

“If you’re going to infinity and beyond, it’s important to have comfortable footwear. Inspired by the legendary Space Ranger from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, these Buzz Lightyear clogs by Crocs feature bold graphics and include vinyl Jibbitz charms and the name of Buzz’s owner, Andy, on the footbed.

Design inspired by Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger uniform

Includes four vinyl Jibbitz charms: ”To infinity and beyond,” Space Ranger wings, ”Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger” badge, and Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger spaceship

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger outfit graphics

Contrasting white outer sole

Outer soles feature graphics including ”Jet Exhaust Danger!” on heel

”Andy” signature on right footbed

Ventilation holes on top

Adjustable heel strap with Crocs logo“

Size M4/W6 – M9/W11

“When it comes to fun footwear, these Pizza Planet clogs really deliver. The design is inspired by the family restaurant in Toy Story that is the location of the space crane game, home to the Space Aliens. Featuring Pizza Planet’s distinctive red and white coloring, these Crocs have six vinyl Jibbitz charms, including a rocket with little Space Alien charms inside. So cute and comfy, you will definitely want to get your claws on them.

Includes six vinyl fixed charms: Space Alien, Pizza Planet logo, Space Alien with slice of pizza, Pizza Planet pizza box, Pizza Planet delivery truck and Space Crane Rocket with the claw and Space Alien charms inside

Footbed features Space Alien and ”the claw”

Ventilation holes on top

Pivoting heel strap with raised Pizza Planet logo

Checkered outer sole with ”Food and Fun Space Port – serving your local star cluster” slogan“

These are available on the Disneystore.com.