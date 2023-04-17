Toxic Lilo and Stitch Fans Are Harrassing Recently Announced Nani Actress on Instagram







We often hear about a franchise’s “toxic” fans harassing an actor or actress over a part. Usually, the harassers are a tiny group of people, and their comments get blown out of proportion, and then anyone who doesn’t like something gets lumped in and called some form of “bigot.” Well, now a group of “toxic fans” are attacking Sydney Agudong on her Instagram page.

So what is their issue?

Many of the people trolling the actress are mad because they feel she’s too pale to play Nani. Even though Disney has already shown that the actors do not have to look like their animated version for live-action films. And Agudong is part Hawaiian and part Filipino on top of her English/Irish heritage.

The harassers are going through nearly every recent post she has on Instagram and making comments about her. Mainly demanding she drops the roll. A lot of toxic comments are made.

People said she shouldn’t have auditioned, but Disney chose to hire her just like they decided to do with the actresses playing Ariel, Tinkerbell, and Snow White.

It’s wrong to bully actresses. Does she look like Nani from the film? Honestly No. But Bailey doesn’t look like Ariel, either. Anyone harassing her was wrong as well. You don’t have to agree with the casting, but that doesn’t give you the right to harass the actor.

Harassment is not okay now and wasn’t okay then. Bad behavior is bad behavior.

Disney will probably not comment, but they likely will not change anything, either. They hadn’t in the past when people complained about the casting for Jasmine or the casting for America Chavez. They did not change their minds when there was backlash toward the casting of Ariel or Tinkerbell. I doubt they will make any changes now.

I don’t know why we need live-action reboots of every Disney animated film. Frankly, I’m not convinced Stitch will translate well to a live-action movie. Maybe Disney should go back to doing animation instead.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!