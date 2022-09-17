Tour de France Burger from Toothsome Review

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen continues to be one of the more challenging Universal Orlando restaurants to get a reservation. My pattern involves visiting this restaurant at least once per trip to Orlando. That continued during my August trip to Orlando. My group tried the passholder exclusive menu item that day. I selected to order a burger that I had not ordered before. I ordered the “Tour de France” burger.

Historically, the burgers at Toothsome earned high marks from me. This is especially true when ordering for weekday lunch. In my experience (and that of many others), the food preparation quality remains high at Universal Orlando table/full-service dining places at lunch time. The quality tends to fade later in the day, however.

As mentioned in the previous article about the passholder menu item, our service experiences this day failed to be top notch. For example, someone in our group may have asked about our server, “Is she just rude?” They were trying to lower the tension since the start of our dining experience went very poorly for a variety of reasons. I mention that to just set the scene for my dining experience with the Tour de France burger.

The Tour de France burger costs $16.95. This burger features a half pound house made burger patty, bibb lettuce, roasted tomatoes, sunny side up egg, avocado, crispy onions, and French Brie. To top it off, this burger comes with a toasted brioche bun. For full/table-service dining, a burger of this size with a side of fries makes a good value at basically $17 before annual pass discount.

On the positive side, this burger patty offered a nice flavor. The burger came prepared exactly the level I asked. The vast array of ingredients goes well with the burger patty itself. I even liked the avocado with this burger. For the record, I generally avoid avocado.

On the negative side, the brioche bun for my burger was way too hard. This took away from the overall experience. The egg, also, tended to overwhelm other portions of the burger. Trying to be a food blogger, I taste each component separately before enjoying it all together. The egg flavor dominates this burger. I wanted to enjoy more of the flavors besides that one. The egg flavor was good but needs to help the dish not dominate it. Also, based on toppings with this burger, the potential mess factor ranks high. Just to top it off, the fries were just average at best.

As you can probably tell, based on my experience, I would choose a different burger or sandwich here next time. I have a reservation at Toothsome this month so I doubt I will pick this burger again. I hope this helps your dining choices. As always, eat like you mean it.