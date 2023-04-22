Topolino’s Terrace: Reasons Breakfast Reservations Are Difficult to Acquire







Based on the latest data from Disney dining reservation-finding services, Topolino’s Terrace continues to be a highly desired and searched-for table service option at Walt Disney World. What makes this place so popular?

Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera resides on the top floor of Disney’s Riviera Resort. The Riviera Resort serves as one of the newest hotels at Walt Disney World. Also, it offers some of the best amenities, including the Disney Skyliner access to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Bar Riva.

Elegance

This restaurant offers French and Italian-style cuisine in a fine dining setting. As Walt Disney World marketing likes to say, the views from this sweeping rooftop area rival many other rooftop restaurants. Currently, Topolino’s offers breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. each day. Adult breakfast entrees cost $45, with child breakfast entrees costing $29.

Recently, discussions have started about how Topolino’s changed the ability of guests to order more food. In fact, the policy has not changed. It is just being enforced now. When you order, you get one entrée, but you also can order sides which are smaller portions of other entrees. You should not leave breakfast hungry with pastries, an entrée, and sides.

Quality

This breakfast comes with high-quality food and drink. However, breakfast also comes with some Walt Disney World style. Disney calls it “Breakfast à la Art with Mickey & Friends.” This breakfast features Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with Daisy and Donald Duck. Depending on your family’s obsession with these characters, their appearance might be worth the price of breakfast alone. This is one of many reasons that reservations are difficult to acquire for Topolino’s Terrace.

Characters

The character interactions here qualify as almost perfect. The characters come to your table. They involve themselves as much or as little as you like. The unique outfits of the characters fit Topolino’s Terrace vibe well.

Menu Variety

The breakfast menu contains a wide variety of entrée choices. Topolino’s Terrace offers some of the best breakfast meals on Walt Disney World property. The entrée choices include:

Quiche Gruyère – house-made pancetta, roasted potatoes, field greens, and lemon vinaigrette

Avocado Toast – prosciutto, poached egg, toy box tomatoes, fennel, harissa vinaigrette, and ciabatta bread

Fruit Plate – fresh fruit, honey yogurt, and seed granola

Two Eggs-Any Style – roasted potatoes served with a choice of smoked bacon, ham, sausage, or plant-based sausage

Wild Mushroom Scramble – spinach, plant-based eggs, tomatoes, and plant-based sausage (Plant-based)

Sour Cream Waffle – roasted apple, chantilly, orange-maple syrup, and served with a choice of breakfast meats.

Smoked Salmon – everything bagel, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, and capers

Wood-fired Butchers Steak – house-made pancetta, roasted potatoes, field greens, and lemon vinaigrette

French Toast Brûlée – with seasonal compote and choice of breakfast meats.

Beautiful Views

Topolino’s Terrace resides on the top floor of Disney’s Riviera Resort. Walt Disney World says you can take in sweeping rooftop views here. They tell the truth about that. The view from here rates as excellent. After breakfast, take some time to venture outside to enjoy the views from the tenth floor. Even the view from the small area once you get off the elevator offers some great views.

Service at Topolino’s Terrace

Simply put, you cannot beat the service at Topolino’s Terrace for breakfast. Sure, you might find better service for dinner but not breakfast. For example, we have seen guests make odd requests that servers immediately fulfill. You see the kid’s Mickey waffles on a stick. Ask your service for some. We think it will happen quickly. Want a fourth container of breakfast pastries? Ask, and it shall be given unto you. We propose that the pastries will arrive soon after you ask.

Value for Character Dining

Finding a character breakfast with better value on Walt Disney World property will be tough. Cape May offers a solid character breakfast buffet for a similar price to Topolino’s. However, the environment, character interactions, and food fall below Topolino’s standards. Ohana used to be the hardest advanced dining reservation to acquire. However, people dining at Topolino’s and Ohana on back-to-back days for breakfast would choose Topolino’s over Ohana.

In addition, Walt Disney World offers some more expensive character breakfasts with lower-quality food. Topolino’s Terrace’s breakfast deserves to be the most desired on Walt Disney World property.

Conclusion about Topolino’s Terrace

We love Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera. Breakfast reservations disappear quickly. If interested, be ready at that 60-day mark to book your character meal here. As always, eat like you mean it!