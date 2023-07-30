Top Three Things You Should Be Eating This Week at Universal Orlando Resort (July 30, 2023)







In case you were wondering, the Florida summer heat remains authentic. A few snacks and meal breaks suit those unaccustomed to the heat. This week’s Top Three Things suggests some food you can enjoy during a break from the Florida heat at Universal Orlando Resort.

Guava Cheese Brioche at TODAY Café

TODAY Café continues to upgrade the products within the bakery case. A recent addition involves the Guava Cheese Brioche. This pastry features the brioche bread we love from TODAY Café.

Top Three Things: Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese at The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel

When making reservations, guests at Universal Orlando should remember that the Hard Rock Café functions as a restaurant in Universal CityWalk Orlando. In contrast, the Hard Rock Hotel is one of the Premier level hotels at Universal Orlando Resort, about a five-minute walk away. The Kitchen is at the Hard Rock Hotel, not at CityWalk.

The Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese costs $30. Since this contains Maine lobster meat, that price looks high but aligns with comparable restaurants. This mac & cheese also contains aged cheddar Gruyere Mornay cheese, pasta, and white truffle oil. The menu indicates that this works as a gluten-free option. The Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese provides a pleasing flavor appealing to seafood lovers that might be afraid to try something more extravagant.

Ice Pops at Fresh Eats at the Security Hub Area Of CityWalk

While we appreciate the incredible theming of the treats in Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida, you have other options for themed “freeze pops.” For example, Fresh Eats, near the security entrance to CityWalk, sells many similar treats to the Minion Land freeze pops. If you need a sweet treat, these will meet that need easily.

This concludes the Top Three Things for this week. With the massive drop of Halloween Horror Nights announcements last week, we should expect Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage announcements soon. We will keep you up to date on those and other Universal Orlando food and beverage information. As always, eat like you mean it!