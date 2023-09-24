Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (September 24, 2023)







Universal Orlando Resort offers a wide variety of dining options. These range from fine dining to bakery case snacks to seasonal items. Our Top Three Things for this week will include one of each of those categories.

Top Three Things: Thick-Cut Smokehouse Bacon at The Palm Restaurant

The most upscale restaurant at Universal Orlando Resort can be found at the Hard Rock Hotel. Recently, the Prime-Time menu returned to The Palm Restaurant bar. Last week, this visited during the Prime-Time hours. We ordered the Thick-Cut Steakhouse Bacon.

For $14, guests receive the thick-cut bacon covered in a tasty bourbon glaze. This makes an excellent appetizer for those seeking a sweet barbecue seasoned bacon. As The Palm Restaurant menu description indicates, guests receive an appetizer of bacon consisting of “Bourbon Glaze, 1926 Steak Sauce, Giardiniera, Micro Basil.” We found this to be a great option at The Palm Restaurant.

Peanut Caramel Bar at TODAY Café in Universal Studios Florida

TODAY Café recently added a sweet new treat for the Halloween Horror Nights season. This Peanut Caramel Bar tastes very similar to how it sounds. The texture may throw some guests off a bit. Still, we enjoyed this new dessert from the TODAY Café bakery case.

The Infected Tater Sold During Halloween Horror Nights Evenings

To match the “The Last of Us” theme, Universal Orlando designed a special twister tater for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. This enhanced twisted tater, a traditional Halloween Horror Nights item, consists of a fried spiralized potato with mushroom emulsion and porcini powder.

The mushroom emulsion might create a mess as you try to eat. Still, the flavor works really well with this spiralized tater. The porcini powder positively enhances the potato. Though we often struggle to speak praises about Twisted Taters at Universal Orlando, this upgrade earns high marks from our group.

That concludes the Top Three Things for this week. Next week, we will be looking at food items to enjoy at Universal Orlando Resort during the month of October. As always, eat like you mean it!