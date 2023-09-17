Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (September 17, 2023)







We have reached the middle of September. This traditionally marks a slower time at the Orlando area theme parks. Halloween Horror Nights evenings at Universal Orlando make a significant exception to that idea. What food made our Top Three Things list for this week at Universal Orlando Resort for the middle of September?

Since we are in the prime time of Halloween Horror Nights season at Universal Orlando Resort, Halloween Horror Nights food takes center stage. This list will contain a Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) food item or two, perhaps. If you want a breakdown of our current perspective about the best and worst HHN food overall, we have written some Top Three Things lists specifically about those. Now, we should look at this week’s list.

Top Three Things: Cheddar Jalapeno Hellfire Club- $13.99

With Stranger Things Season Four being a signature Halloween Horror Nights house this year, food-themed to that season was expected. If guests desire some Surfer Boy Hawaiian or Vegan Pizza, that can be found at the Surfer Boy Pizza food and beverage booth.

Over at the Stellar Bar near the Universal Music Plaza Stage, another Stranger Things-inspired food and beverage booth exists. At that booth, guests can buy a Cheddar Jalapeno Hellfire Club. The sandwich builds on the idea of the Hellfire Club from the Netflix program. The sandwich consists of Jalapeño cheddar bread with shaved pork shoulder, crispy potato sticks, spicy mayo, pineapple chutney, and Muenster cheese.

For those afraid of the jalapeno bread, this will not overwhelm you with spice. The components come together nicely to provide a hearty sandwich fit for any Stranger Things fan.

Jumbo Supreme Slice at Louie’s Italian Restaurant- $13.99

We rarely suggest theme park pizza due to the high price and lack of quality. However, sometimes you just want pizza. Of course, sometimes you just need to feed a picky eater. Louie’s Italian Kitchen, a quick service location in Universal Studios Florida, sells a few varieties of pizza. We think for in-park quick service, this place sells the best version at Universal Orlando Resort.

So, if you need your pizza fix taken care of, Louie’s makes a reasonable choice at Universal Studios Florida theme park. Also, this restaurant serves as a respite from the heat (and possibly bad weather) for those utilizing Stay and Scream during Halloween Horror Nights. In fact, I am typing this from Louie’s Italian Kitchen during a Stay and Scream session.

Chicken Stuart’s Szechuan Surprise- $16.99

Maybe Halloween Horror Nights is not your thing. Well, something very different than Halloween Horror Nights would be Illumination’s Minion Café. This bright and friendly quick service location has made a weekly Top Three Things list all on its own before. For this week, we suggest Chicken Stuart’s Szechuan Surprise from the Minion Café.

The portion size of the entrée makes it a great option overall. If you are looking for value over uniqueness, this entrée meets that intention. You might find better flavor in other entrees at Illumination’s Minion Café. Still, this entrée could be shared between two people.

That concludes the Top Three Things for this week. Please come back to view our choices for dining options at Universal Orlando Resort next week. As always, eat like you mean it!