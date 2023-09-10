Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (September 10, 2023)







This month functions as a calmer time, during daytime hours, at Universal Orlando Resort. This week’s Top Three Things focuses on Halloween season food you can buy at Universal Orlando without going to Halloween Horror Nights.

Top Three Things: Apple Cider Voodoo Doughnut – $4.25

For the month of September, Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Orlando will sell an Apple Cider Voodoo Doughnut. This autumn season-style doughnut consists of a plain cake doughnut rolled in tangy apple cider powder, topped with sweet apple chunks and caramel drizzle. This doughnut presents guests with a robust apple pie-type flavor versus a true apple cider one. However, this doughnut provides a reasonable experience for guests. Remember, if you are an annual passholder to Universal Orlando, you receive an additional ten percent off when using the mobile order system in the Universal Orlando mobile app this month. That means up to 25% off this donut and other food items.

Trick or Treat Bucket at San Francisco Pastry Company – $5.99

San Francisco Pastry Company at Universal Studios Florida serves seasonal sweet treats often. For the Halloween Horror Nights season, one of those treats is the Trick or Treat Bucket. This concoction of sugar goodness contains a chocolate crème brûlée topped with peanut butter buttercream, caramel popcorn, candy corn, M&M’s®, Reese’s® pieces, and licorice strip.

This treat will satisfy your sweet tooth. We desired more flavor from the caramel popcorn. Despite that, this treat provided exactly what it claimed to be about. If Halloween is about candy for you, then this option makes a good choice.

The Fortune Teller Milkshake at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen – $21.00

If the Trick or Treat Bucket does not appease your sweet tooth, we have something that will. The Fortune Teller Milkshake at the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal CityWalk Orlando should satisfy any sweet tooth. Even though we see on the online menu that no price is listed for this milkshake, the original posted price by Universal Orlando is $21. That sounds steep.

Still, this milkshake consists of vanilla ice cream with a chocolate tarot card, apple pie, dulce de leche, cinnamon, bat sprinkles, candy crystals, and whipped topping. With the tinted jar, this milkshake brings all the extras to the yard. We assume the higher price point relates to that. However, it makes a solid Halloween season treat.

Even if you plan not to experience Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, many excellent spooky season sweet treats can still be found. Of course, if you plan to visit on a Halloween Horror Nights evening, we will provide more future coverage of the Halloween Horror Nights food in reviews and Top Three Things lists. We will place a few of those resources below to help with your planning. As always, eat like you mean it!