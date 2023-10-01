Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (October 1, 2023)







Welcome to October, everyone! As we enter the month of Halloween, the interest in spooky things increases. This week’s Top Three Things you should be eating at Universal Orlando focuses on Halloween food.

Earlier this month, we wrote an article about the top Halloween Horror Nights food options so far this year. We still have the same opinion about those items, but things could change. With today being the first day of October, it looks fitting to include only Halloween Horror Nights food in this week’s Top Three Things

Top Three Things: Cordyceps Corndogs- $11.49

Speaking of one of the top items, we have been impressed by “The Last of Us” themed food for Halloween Horror Nights this year. For example, last week’s Top Three Things included the Infected Taters from “The Last of Us” food and beverage location in the Gramercy Park area of Universal Studios Florida.

This week, we go back to that booth to suggest eating the Cordyceps Corndogs. We did not expect to like these since they are a variation of the Korean Corn Dog from last year’s Halloween Horror Nights. Nonetheless, this version makes a significant improvement in terms of flavor and consistency.

The menu description for these reads, “Korean cheese dog with cordyceps, crispy potato sticks, truffle cream sauce and daikon sprouts.” The truffle cream sauce made a significant difference this year. We enjoyed this each time we ordered it.

National Taco Day Option- Walking Taco from Day of the Dead Halloween Horror Nights Location- $12.49

October 4 celebrates National Taco Day. Based on that, if you plan to attend Halloween Horror Nights on that Wednesday evening, a trip to the Day of the Dead food and beverage location makes sense. We anticipate visiting there on that evening.

Walking tacos are very popular at theme parks currently. This one comes with ground beef or vegan chorizo. The portion size of the Universal Orlando one exceeds other places. We enjoyed this Halloween Horror Nights food item each time we tried it. The non-vegan version consists of Fritos® topped with taco beef, shredded mozzarella, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and cilantro. The vegan version substitutes the appropriate items, such as vegan cheese. I preferred the vegan version of the two walking tacos.

Top Three Things: Butternut & Duck Galette – $9.99

This themed Halloween Horror Nights food item, Butternut & Duck Galette, finds itself in an unexpected location. After some last-minute changes, this non-traditional theme park menu item appeared at the food trailer located near the Springfield, USA area of Universal Studios Florida theme park.

We enjoyed this item on the occasion we ordered it. the menu description reads, “Duck confit and roasted butternut squash filled pastry, garnished with buckshot candies.” The overall composition of this uniquely shaped galette provides solid flavor. Though the theming may be a bit off based on its location in the theme park, this makes a good choice for those visiting Halloween Horror Nights. Also, the queue for this food trailer stays shorter than other Halloween Horror Nights options.

Next week, when we return to Universal Orlando Resort, we will try some dining options for the Top Three Things. As always, eat like you mean it.