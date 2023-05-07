Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (May 7, 2023)







May serves as a break between the significant events in Orlando before the summer increase in theme park traffic. Universal Orlando Resort added a few items. In addition to those newer items, this week’s Top Three Things makes another trip to Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen.

Banana Fosters Waffle

Speaking of the popular Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen, we visited for a weekday lunch recently. During that visit, we ordered the limited-time Ratatouille Pork Tenderloin. Along with that entrée, we ordered the Banana Fosters Waffle.

The brunch menu at Toothsome can be purchased all day long. The Banana Fosters Waffle, from the brunch menu, costs $11.95. This tasty entrée consists of caramelized bananas, brown sugar, walnuts, rum, butter, whipped topping, and powdered sugar. If you are looking for some breakfast food, this makes a good choice, like many brunch offerings here.

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

TODAY Café has established a reputation for having decent quality flatbreads. We have reviewed some in the past. The most recent version combines some interesting ingredients. The Chicken Pesto Flatbread costs $15.95. The menu description reads, “Cauliflower crust, pesto ricotta, grilled chicken, brussels sprouts, red peppers, mozzarella, pine nuts, balsamic glaze.”

We understand that the TODAY café often uses cauliflower crust with these flatbreads. We have found that the crust tastes better here than most cauliflower crust. Still, we wonder why they did not make the flatbread vegan or at least vegetarian when using that crust style. Chicken on cauliflower crust makes an odd choice.

However, our colleagues that have ordered this state that the flavors provided with this flatbread work well. They especially liked the pesto ricotta.

Top Three Things: New Churro Fudge

Over in Islands of Adventure, they make most of the fudge sold on Universal Orlando Resort property. The Island Market and Export Candy Shoppe added a new type of fudge to its offerings. The Churro Fudge made quite an impression early last week. Then, on May 5, Universal Orlando posted about this new fudge on its social media. Universal Orlando Resort posted a photo of the churro fudge (see above) and wrote, “You’re craving a churro in fudge form? We think churr-on to something.” Initial reviews indicate that this fudge tastes as good as you might expect.

This concludes our Top Three Things list for this week. We want to wish everyone a Happy Mother’s Day (USA), which is coming up next Sunday. We will be back with more great food options for you to enjoy when visiting Universal Orlando Resort.