





Memorial Day weekend arrived here in the United States. In many parts of the United States, Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of unofficial summer. Florida theme park fans know that this time of year means fun. It’s time for our Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (May 28, 2023).

This week’s Top Three Things features items that remind people of summer with food based on classic blockbuster summer movies and ice cream.

Top Three Things: Tribute Store Treats

Also, with Memorial Day weekend, theme parks kick off large promotions. On May 26, Universal Orlando Resort officially opened the “Jurassic Park” 30th Anniversary Tribute Store. As with all Universal Orlando Resort’s Tribute Stores, treats are involved. We enjoy that aspect of the Tribute Stores.

This summer’s Tribute Store offers many of the same styles of treats as previous Tribute Stores. Like those, there are a variety of flavors. Still, these come with a “Jurassic Park” 30th-anniversary twist. The choices for this store involve:

Fudge ($5.50)

Cookie Dough Balls ($5.00)

30th Anniversary S’mores ($5.00)

30th Anniversary Cupcake ($6.00)

Jurassic Park Logo Cookie ($6.00)

Mr. DNA Cookie ($6.00)

Whoopie Pie ($7.00)

Ian Malcolm Brownie ($8.00)

Trifle Cake ($12.00)

Jar Cake ($12.00).

Initial reports about this summer’s version of treats reflect some decent quality overall. We suspect some of these treats will earn more specific recognition in the Top Three Things in the upcoming weeks after we try them a few times.

Top Three Things: More Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Food

Thunder Falls Terrace, at Universal Islands of Adventure, joins in on the 30th-anniversary marketing train also for #JurassicJune. Thunder Falls unleashes Prehistoric Raptor Wings starting June 1. These chicken wings come chargrilled. They are marinated with olives and spices, then tossed in a sweet chili sauce. Cilantro lime rice, black beans, and a plantain chip also come as sides. These cost $15.99 before applicable discounts.

Over at Natural Selections food and beverage kiosk, another “Jurassic Park” 30th-anniversary treat will be sold starting June 1. Natural Selections will sell Coconut Cajeta Churros. These caramel-infused churros come drizzled with coconut flakes and caramel sauce.

Top Three Things: Batters and Dough Collection at Cold Stone Creamery

Since we are talking about summer, we need some ice cream. The Cold Stone Creamery at Universal CityWalk Orlando released several new and updated versions of ice cream flavors and “Creations.” As a part of this national campaign, the primary promotional flavors are Fudge Brownie Batter, Cake Batter™, and Classic Cookie Dough. In typical Cold Stone Creamery fashion, the ice cream can be merged with other sweet treats to make a wonderful creation.

The Month of June

In addition to the #JurassicJune food and beverage items coming to Universal Orlando Resort, we continue to hear that several other exciting new menu items will be rolled out in June. We strive to keep you updated on food and beverage at Universal Orlando Resort. Also, we suspect that next week’s Top Three Things will involve some dining at familiar places at Universal CityWalk Orlando.

As always, eat like you mean it!