Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (May 21, 2023)







We have almost made it to the summer season in the Orlando theme park world. As a result, some new dining options will emerge, themed to Jurassic Park and Minion at Universal Orlando Resort. Until we can enjoy those Jurassic Park and Minion-themed food items, we have a Top Three Things for this week at Universal Orlando Resort.

Before we get into our top three let’s review some food options coming soon with Minion Land!

Minion Land

Universal Orlando recently revealed more details about the significant overall of the Production Central area of Universal Studios Florida. We learned that guests would soon be able to buy “despica-bowls” such as Otto’s Noodle Bowl, Agnes’s Honeymoon Soup, and Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower (vegan offering), delectable handhelds such as the Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich, and adorable desserts such as Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff. Universal Orlando even said that banana-flavored popcorn would be in Minion Land.

Until then, what Top Three Things can you order at Universal Studios Florida theme park now and in the future?

If staying in Universal Studios Florida theme park and not dining in CityWalk or Islands of Adventure, we have three suggestions this week.

Top Three Things: Park Avenue Avocado Toast at TODAY Cafe

The TODAY Café continues serving one of the better avocado toast entrées around. This costs $12.49. The menu description reads, “smashed avocados, toasted cashews, shaved fennel, roasted tomato puree, lemon vinaigrette, arugula, radicchio, toasted artisan French bread with fresh fruit.” This can be purchased without cashews for those with nut allergies.

This combination, especially for theme park food, provides enough flavor for your dining experience. Now, if TODAY Café could be a little faster with serving the good. Oh well, at least the food tastes good.

Top Three Things: Fully Loaded Jacket Potato at London Taxi Hut

Since we are staying in Universal Studios Florida, we will venture to the London Waterfront area near the entrance to Diagon Alley. The unassuming London Taxi Hut stand serves hot dogs and baked potatoes. We suggest the loaded jacket potatoes. These now cost $10.99 but do provide a filling snack or lunch.

Top Three Things: Fish & Chips at the Leaky Cauldron

Since we are already in the area, let us venture into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The Leaky Cauldron serves fish & chips. The quality compares nicely to many table service options in the Orlando area. Still, no resident of the UK will consider these authentic fish & chips. Still, for $16.99 with high-quality theming inside the Leaky Cauldron, we believe this quick service item is an excellent “safe” dining option.

Check back for more Top Three Things lists. We will prepare for the onslaught of Jurassic Park Tribute Store food items and the immense amount of new food at Minion Land. As always, eat like you mean it!