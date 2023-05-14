Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (May 14, 2023)







We want to wish a happy Mother’s Day to all our United States readers. We hope that this finds you having a good day. Since it is Mother’s Day in the United States today, we will focus on Top Three Things suggestions for table service dining at Universal Orlando Resort.

Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Orlando has a special Mother’s Day doughnut for $4.25 This limited-time doughnut consists of lavender white chocolate icing dipped shell filled with raspberry.

Acoustic Brunch

In Mother’s Day fashion, we will start with a brunch meal. Brunch discussions at Universal Orlando Resort start with the Universal Orlando Resort / Loews hotels. They offer some excellent brunch options. We recommend the Acoustic Brunch at The Kitchen at the Hard Rock Hotel.

The Acoustic Brunch involves some excellent food and live music, as the title implies. This happens on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Hard Rock Hotel states guests will “Enjoy a live acoustic performance while you feast on brunch favorites, including a full breakfast buffet, salad bar, carving station, salmon platter and other chef-inspired creations.” The cost is $49/adult. This includes coffee, juice, Bloody Mary, and mimosa cocktails (with free refills) included with brunch.

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen

Brunch is served every day at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. We have reviewed several of the brunch options previously.

The brunch menu contains waffles, crepes, French toast, and quiche. We have tasted everything on the current brunch menu except one of the quiches.

During a recent visit, we ordered the Bananas Foster Waffle ($11.95) at lunchtime on a weekday. This larger waffle comes topped with caramelized bananas, brown sugar, walnuts, rum, butter, whipped topping, and powdered sugar. Like the other waffle options at Toothsome, this waffle feeds your sweet tooth with a high-quality alternative.

We can also recommend the Country Fresh French Toast, the Patty Melt French Toast, and the Berries and Crème Waffles. However, if you do not want brunch-type items, the rest of the entire menu can also be purchased all day long when Toothsome opens each day.

Top Three Things: Bigfire American Fare

Okay, we must leave brunch and find something nice for dinner for table service dining at Universal Orlando Resort. To complete our day, we suggest the Bigfire Dutch Oven Beef Burgundy for $30. This comprises well-prepared beef, red wine, mushrooms, bacon, pearl onions, and buttered egg noodles. This entrée should bring a smile to anyone who tastes it.

Thanks for coming along on our Top Three Things journey as we looked at table service dining at Universal Orlando Resort. We create a “Top Three Things” list each week; feel free to search for the previous week’s suggestions. As always, eat like you mean it!