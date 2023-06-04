Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (June 4, 2023)







June has arrived for 2023. Theme park crowds tend to grow in the summer. At this point, we will have to wait and see for summer 2023. However, June brings new food items to enjoy at Universal Orlando Resort. This week’s Top Three Things takes us to a refurbished kiosk and a familiar full-service dining option to readers of the Top Three Things.

As a reminder, we list the top three things you should eat at Universal Orlando Resort each week. The Top Three Things comes out each Sunday. You can, of course, search for the previous versions using the site’s search feature.

Lake Region Avocado Puff

Okay, let us talk about food. Our dear friends, Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen, earned two entries in this week’s Top Three Things. A recent addition to the Toothsome menu evolved from a culinary high school contest. The Lake Region Avocado Puff won the Universal Orlando Resort Handheld Competition.

Though this creation underwent many changes, the Lake Region High School team reigned supreme. Guests at Universal Orlando Resort can now buy the final form of the Lake Region Avocado Puff for $12.95. These savory pastry puffs come filled with shrimp & avocado mash and tossed with cotija cheese & Tajin®.

Pride Milkshake

Before we leave Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen, we see that a new milkshake arrived for June. The Pride Milkshake consists of nearly a pound of fruity pebbles ice cream, a piece of Pride vanilla cake, buttercream icing, rainbow Nerds candy, Nerds Cluster, and whipped topping. In addition, the top portion of the jar that the milkshake comes in is covered in buttercream icing and Nerds candy. This milkshake costs $17 before applicable discounts.

Top Three Things: New Stand in Front of Minion Land

As you may know, Minion Land being fully open draws near. Universal Orlando Resort has been refurbishing many of its food and beverage kiosks. The one in front of Minion Land opened for operation on June 3. With this opening, it received a considerable upgrade in menu items from the basic churro, pretzels, and popcorn. We will give a larger review of this stand in a future blog.

Nevertheless, we suggest getting the Vegan Dark Chocolate Brownie here. Universal Orlando Resort has dramatically improved its vegan sweets in recent years.

This brownie tastes very sweet with good quality chocolate chips and a solid overall flavor. It costs $4.99, and portion size exceeds standard-size brownies. Annual pass discounts do apply.

You can also buy the previous vegan hand pie, everything pretzels, a breakfast empanada, lemon hummus, and pineapple bowls, to name a few things.

Top Three Things

Thanks for coming along for our Top Three Things this week. We will return with several more food items next week since we will be at Universal Orlando Resort for a few weeks. As always, eat like you mean it!