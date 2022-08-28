Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (August 28th, 2022)

As of time of writing, Halloween Horror Nights menu boards continue to appear in preparation for the event starting September 2nd. Now, some menu boards have appeared and then disappeared (looking at you—big pumpkin tent on the bridge between Springfield USA and London Waterfront area of Universal Studios Florida).

The exclusive passholder menu items continue to be sold also at Universal Orlando through September 30th. As always, many excellent food options can be found at Universal Orlando. We will start with a passholder exclusive item then move on to two Wizarding World standards.

This week my three suggestions start in CityWalk at Vivo Italian Kitchen. The exclusive passholder item brings some unique flavor. The Calamarata Pasta costs $24. This pasta dish features paccheri pasta, calamari tubes, cherry tomatoes, and roasted tomato broth. As usual, the quality of pasta and components shine here at Vivo Italian Kitchen. The calamari tubes in particular offer great texture and taste.

Our next stop this week takes us to Islands of Adventure. We will venture back into Hogsmeade area to visit The Three Broomsticks. The Three Broomsticks offers a variety of menu options. One of the most popular items sold here is “Fish and Chips.” These USA style fish and chips offer decent value for theme park food. They cost $16.99. The menu description reads “fresh north Atlantic cod battered & fried with chips and tartar sauce.” For most people, these fish and chips offer a solid option. However, if you enjoy true British style fish and chips, then these will not be ideal. However, either way they offer decent value and flavor.

To round out this week, we took the Hogwarts Express to nearby Diagon Alley to Universal Studios Florida. Continuing the Wizarding world theme, we will get a snack at The Leaky Cauldron. In this case, we will order the “Scotch Eggs.” Once again, my UK friends will correctly point out these are not up to authentic level. However, these make a nice snack for you to enjoy in the highly themed restaurant. Though you can get smaller versions, the full order of “Scotch Eggs” costs $11.49. These scotch eggs come with apple beet salad and mustard sauce. I know when I first tried these, I expected to dislike the salad and sauce. Still, they work with the rest of this menu item quite well.

Thanks for joining me for the “Top 3” suggestions this week. Next week with the beginning of Halloween Horror Nights, I expect to be describing those food items in the “Top 3” articles. I hope you are preparing for the spooky season. As always, eat like you mean it!