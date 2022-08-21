Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (August 21st, 2022)

In terms of Universal Orlando food, the first week of 2022 Passholder Days concludes on August 21st. Many more weeks of that event exist through September. Food/beverage booths look better every day in preparation for team member previews for Halloween Horror Nights in a little under two weeks. Based on information available at time of writing, that means almost 100 new food items exist on Universal Orlando property for the month of September. The weekly “Top 3” should have plenty of options for quality food for you to enjoy while visiting Universal Orlando.

Passholder exclusive items started being sold August 15th. However, my first suggestion takes us to Croissant Moon Bakery in Islands of Adventure. You will find no passholder exclusive items here. However, in the last few weeks, a new bakery item appeared on this place’s menu. The “Raspberry Crumb Cake.” Thanks to Universal Food Blog for clueing me into that being added. This serves as a nice addition to the bakery items there.

Also, recently, a new doughnut appeared on the menu boards at Voodoo Doughnut in CityWalk. Voodoo continues to surprise me with new creations. I did not expect a new one so close to Passholder Days when we get the return of the Mango Ginger Kiss doughnut. However, the “Strawberry Crush” doughnut appeared on the scene. This doughnut costs $3.45. This strawberry frosted doughnut whimsically comes served on a stick. This appearance resembles the “Orangesicle” doughnut served here. The doughnut comes filled with Bavarian custard and dipped in white sprinkles.

Finally, I desire to include an exclusive Universal Orlando annual “Passholder Appreciation Days” item for this week. Though I have several choices, I suggest the Ratatouille Pasta from Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. Even though this sounds like it should be served in France area over at Epcot, this dish would make Remy proud. For $15.95, guests get eggplant, zucchini, peppers, cherry tomatoes, parmesan lemon, fresh basil, chili oil, and cavatappi pasta. The flavors work very well. For me, the most important aspect revolves around it being spouse approved. Please do not forget that most passholders get a 10-15% discount lowering this price.

Thanks as always for reading. I am typing this from Orlando airport after a week of eating food and other theme park fun. With Halloween Horror Nights fast approaching, guests should expect some excellent and spooky food options at Universal Orlando.

As always, eat like you mean it!