Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (September 4th, 2022)

When this weekly “Top 3” article comes out, Halloween Horror Nights will have started at Universal Orlando. In a recent press release, Universal Orlando boasted that their chefs had concocted the most extensive menu ever in event history. Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando would offer more than 75 sinfully delicious items inspired by the themes of the event. Thus, you should expect several references to these Halloween Horror Nights food items in future “Top 3” articles. Please be advised that most Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) food items will only be available during the actual event. Yet, as of time of writing, the food trucks, most booths in New York area and the Sting Alley area were selling HHN food in the afternoon.

However, this week, we will start with a trip to Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen in CityWalk. This place tends to offer extravagant seasonal milkshakes. For Halloween Horror Nights 2022, guests may order a very Halloween themed milkshake. Universal Orlando said guests can indulge in the new Black Magic Milkshake (gluten-free) at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen. This milkshake will feature pumpkin dulce de leche ice cream with a hazelnut-and-tombstone-sprinkled rim – topped with a cauldron filled with gummy “severed body parts” over whipped flames.

In the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida, a popular food truck continues to be a fixture for seasonal events. For Halloween Horror Nights 2022, the covered mac and cheese pattern continues with his food truck. Still, for spooky season, two covered mac and cheese versions will be sold during Halloween Horror Nights 2022. My suggestion for this week is the “Sacrificial Remains Mac ‘N Cheese Bowl “for $8.49. This mac and cheese come as chili mac ‘n cheese bowl with chorizo sausage fingers, Based on historical pattern at this food truck, these should be great options. These will be available for purchase during the day.

My final suggestion this week comes from the exclusive passholder days menu items available until September 30th for passholders. The “Willy Wallo Lasso” pasta can be found at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous in Islands of Adventure. A longer review of this menu items can be found here. The menu description for these reads “creamy vegan fettucine alfredo with chick’n.” Also, this vegan item tastes pretty good.

I hope your September is going well. If you are lucky enough to visit Universal Orlando in September, these menu items await you. As always, eat like you mean it!