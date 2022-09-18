Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (September 18th, 2022)

Since I have arrived at Universal Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2022, I suspect that these “Top 3” articles will focus on Halloween Horror Nights food often now. This week, I will go with two classics and a variation from the bakery case at Universal Orlando.

This week, we will start at TODAY café to get a Halloween version of a staple here. The bakery case here often features a “Pop Tart” of some type. For Halloween Horror Nights season, that pattern continues. Guests may buy the “Hallow’s Eve Caramel Apple Pop Tart.” This bakery item contains apple & dulce de leche within a coffin shaped pop tart. The frosting features sanding sugar and orange icing. Overall, the flavor of this makes it a good choice.

Now, on to the Halloween Horror Nights food standard options. I will start with “Twisted Taters.” Yes, these darken Universal Studios Florida during Mardi Gras and Halloween Horror Nights. This year, they come in three varieties. You can purchase the standard fried spiralized ribbon potato thinly sliced and skewered. The seasoning for these ranges from your choice of seasoning salt, garlic parmesan, sour cream & chives, and even ghost pepper. Of course, you can upgrade to “Fiery Twisted Taters.” They involve the same fried spiralized ribbon potato but with white cheese sauce. In addition, they come sprinkled with Flaming Hot Cheetos® and ghost pepper seasoning. The third, and scariest variety, come spiralized around a hot dog and smothered with chili and roasted red pepper queso. Most importantly, these may sometimes be purchased during daytime hours and always during Halloween Horror Nights events.

Whether I like it or not, the conversation of “Pizza Fries” must emerge during Halloween Horror Nights. This year, Universal Orlando even created a themed shirt mentioning these covered fries. Guests may buy the “Classic Pizza Fries” which feature “French fries topped with marinara sauce, melted cheese, pepperoni and sausage.” Also, this year, guests can get a vegan version also. If interested, guests may also buy “Sweet Potato S’mores Fries.” These involve sweet potato fries and top them with marshmallows, graham crackers, and white & chocolate chips. I was told these were available during the day but have not seen them sold during the day yet during this past week. They can be purchased during Halloween Horror Nights.

I even doubt I can eat all these creations in one evening. Of course, I believe pizza tots defeat pizza fries every day of the week. They offered pizza fries during the RIP tour I took recently and they were good but still not as good as pizza tots, sorry. Whatever your preference, Universal Orlando offers many solid food items to select for your vacation. As always, eat like you mean it!