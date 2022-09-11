Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (September 11th, 2022)

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando continues to be pumping out some nice-looking themed food. A change for 2022 involving Halloween Horror Nights food revolves around many of the food booths being open during the daytime hours. Even if you plan to only visit Universal Orlando during daytime hours, you can still enjoy some spooky food. For anyone going to Universal Orlando this month, I have three food suggestions for you.

First, we will start with a passholder exclusive menu item. These exclusive passholder menu items will be sold until September 30th for passholders. I offer one word of caution though. In recent days, I have gotten several guest reports claiming passholder menu items were not being sold at Lombard’s Seafood and Voodoo Doughnut. This could be a short-term issue. I just wanted to warn you just in case.

Still, Comic Strip Café in Toon Lagoon area of Islands of Adventure sells a passholder exclusive “Brisket Grilled Cheese.” This sandwich takes Texas toast then stuffs it with shaved brisket, hickory flavored BBQ sauce, provolone cheese, and cheddar cheese. As you might expect, this comes with fries. This menu item costs $13.49 before appropriate passholder discounts.

Second, if you feel adventurous, the highly themed food area in Sting Alley in Universal Studios Florida sells “Fresh Ground Princess” for only $6.49. Clearly, the packaging of this treat creates some creepy fun. Do be careful when opening it. Your treat might fly out onto the ground. Though the name and presentation could cause your skin to crawl, this treat consists of a raspberry flavored crispy treat. Some guests compared it to eating “Fruity Pebbles” cereal.

Finally for this week’s list, we venture into Gramercy Park area of Universal Studios Florida theme park. In this section, we select the “Tombstone Red Velvet Cake Pop.” This cake pop treat costs $5.99. Universal Orlando does well with these cake pops. They also create a solid red velvet flavor in their treats. Though you should be careful of the melting factor with this cake pop, it offers a decent flavor combination.

Thanks as always for coming along on this week’s culinary journey. Depending on when you read this, I will most likely be either in a plane, a train, or an automobile in route to Universal Orlando. Feel free to follow along on this site and/or my social media to get updates about the happenings in Orlando over the next week or so.

As always, eat like you mean it!