Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (October 9th, 2022)

For those of you looking to visit your dentist soon or trying to cut down on sugar consumption, this week’s “Top 3” might tempt you a bit too much. As I am writing, during a very last-minute unexpected trip to Universal Orlando, the sugar rush might be getting to me. I may have difficulty sitting still on the plane to Chicago. All food items suggested this week are available during Halloween Horror Nights evenings and during daytime operations at Universal Studios Florida theme park.

This week I would like to start at the often-overlooked San Francisco Pastry Company. This location rarely offers a long queue. Most people pass by this location to find their way to Diagon Alley area of Universal Studio Florida. The first treat this week I can recommend is the Spirit Board Blackberry Cheesecake. Universal Orlando often offers a variety of cheesecakes. They do a good job with them. This cheesecake serves as no exception. Universal describes this as a mirror glazed blackberry cheesecake. The cheesecake also comes topped with chocolate planchette.

Another dessert style treat at San Francisco Pastry Company makes my second suggestion this week. Universal Orlando offers quality trifle style cakes. For spooky season, you can buy a serving of “Petite Cookies & Scream.” The menu description for these reads “cookies & scream cake layered with a Chantilly cream, topped with ganache and white chocolate bones.” When I enjoyed this, I found the flavor sweet but not overwhelmingly sweet. The white chocolate on top made a nice touch.

My final suggestion this week involves the “High Gate Cemetery Marble Cake” from the TODAY café. For the spooky season, Universal Orlando created this special cake. My love of peanut butter and chocolate caused me to give this a try. This cake provides your sweet tooth with a chocolate swirl cake containing a caramel and peanut center. To top it off, chocolate bats adorn the top. Chocolate and peanut butter fans will love this cake.

Thanks for reading this week’s “Top 3.” Next week, we will be venturing into more Halloween Horror Nights food. Unless some breaking food news happens, we will look at three excellent savory options then. As always, eat like you mean it!