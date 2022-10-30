Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (October 30th, 2022)

If you are reading this on the day it is published, Halloween Horror Nights fans only have tonight and tomorrow for 2022. In Orlando, we will quickly move into the winter holiday season. That season will be filled with holiday food and beverage offerings that demand attention. However, we can wait a little while for those food suggestions. Universal’s Islands of Adventure may not be waiting with holiday decorations already up, but we can wait a little longer. Let me present the three suggestions for this week if you are at Universal Orlando.

My last Halloween Horror Night food suggestion for 2022 comes from the La Bamba food area. In this well-themed “Day of the Dead” booth, you can get tacos, tamales, and of course alcoholic beverages. Yet, a subtly sweet treat can be purchased here as well. The Mangonada Popsicle can be yours for $5.49. This excellent mango popsicle with Tajin® and chamoy comes garnished with a slice of lime. This treat brings a refreshing sensation to your taste buds. If you find yourself at Universal Orlando in the next day or two, give this a try.

Since November 3rd serves as National Sandwich Day, a trip to CityWalk for a Bread Box sandwich sounds logical. I suggest the New York Style Pastrami there. This “Bread Box Melt” style sandwich contains Swiss cheese, Bread Box sauce (their secret sauce), and plenty of pastrami on marble rye bread. The cheese melts nicely within this sandwich. This sandwich costs $10.99. You can add fries, tater tots, or coleslaw for $2.50 more. Also, gluten-free bread is available upon request.

After finishing our sandwich, we can walk down some stairs to Voodoo Doughnut. November 5th receives the honor of being National Doughnut Day. It would be rude not to participate, right? For our vegan friends, I suggest the Vegan Sprinkle Cake doughnut for $2.55. Also, this simple doughnut offers a decent flavor even for those of us not eating exclusively vegan. Of course, I love sprinkles on doughnuts. A more detailed review of this vegan doughnut, along with a few others, will be published in the future days.

Well, the spooky season will be over soon. Yet, we move quickly into the holiday season. Many more food suggestions to arrive in future weeks. As always, eat like you mean it!