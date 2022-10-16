Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (October 16th, 2022)

As Halloween Horror Nights season reaches closer to a conclusion, this week’s “Top 3” will focus on items guests may buy during the event. Unlike several recent “Top 3” articles, this one does not include any sugary sweet recommendations. In addition, all of these have longer more detailed reviews on this website. Universal Orlando displayed solid creativity this year with the themed food for Halloween Horror Nights. Thus, this week’s “Top 3” showcases some of them.

First, we venture with fear over to the “Chucky” themed food booth. The aptly named Chili Lee Ray offers a solid vegan selection. For $7.49, guests may purchase this flavor-filled chili. The ingredients include quinoa, hominy, micro cilantro, and vegan feta cheese crumbles. This vegan option will even satisfy the carnivore in your family. Some guests felt it contained too much spice for their preference though.

Second, another vegan option displays Universal Orlando culinary creativity. Over in the Sting Alley area of Universal Orlando, they created a food area themed to Halloween Horror Nights lore, Meetz Meats. Here you can purchase items like “Fresh Ground Princess” and “Spoiled Angry Bear Meat.” Though I refuse to recommend those, the Fried Zombie Brains deserve a look. Despite my less than gratifying encounter with them during the RIP tour this year, these offer great flavor. For $8.99, you can buy these. These contain fried cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy gochujang sauce, garnished with toasted sesame seeds and scallions. Once again, many carnivores enjoyed these.

Concluding this week’s recommendations, we visit the Kid Zone area for a treat to sink your teeth within. The Garlic Philly Cheese “Stake” costs $10.99. This sandwich comes with a side order of curly fries. The key components of this menu offering involve tender shaved beef, served on a black hoagie slider roll, with caramelized onions, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, Muenster cheese, and roasted garlic aioli.

If arriving for Halloween Horror Nights hungry, these and other options will solve that growling stomach. As always, eat like you mean it!