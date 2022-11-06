Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (November 6th, 2022)

In the United States of America this week, mid-term elections happen across the country. Like many other countries, the United States of America faces intense division politically. So, for at least this article, we will focus on something positive that we all can agree upon. We all love food that tastes good. Using some national food holidays and a wild card selection, we will venture through Universal Orlando this week on our food adventure for three suggestions of things to eat.

National Nachos Day falls on November 6th. Universal Orlando offers many excellent nachos options. We could go to Margaritaville for Volcano Nachos. Many of the on-site hotel pool bars serve great nachos. However, for this day, we will venture to Confisco Grille. We will order the Ahi Tuna Nachos here. For $14.95, you can purchase these nachos. They come with sesame-seared ahi tuna, diced avocado, edamame, Napa cabbage, wonton chips, jalapeño, micro cilantro, scallions, sweet soy, and wasabi aioli drizzles. These make a great sharable appetizer. Of course, you could just eat them all by yourself on this food holiday. For our “Top 3” purposes, this serves as our appetizer for this journey one way or the other.

Next, since November 6th also counts as National Noodle Day, we should order some noodles. Since we are feeling lazy now, we will have an entrée at Confisco Grille. Thus, we ordered the Udon Noodle Bowl. This noodle entrée costs $19.95 in the base form. You may also add chicken, pork belly, or shrimp for an additional charge. The ginger miso udon noodles appear in a bowl of shredded carrots, shiitake mushrooms, grilled baby bok choy, bean sprouts, and a hardboiled egg. This makes a nice change of pace in terms of theme park dining.

So how should we finish our dining adventure this week? We need one more item to make three. I guess dessert would be good now. We leave Confisco Grille and exit Islands of Adventure. We turn left and head towards Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. Since it must be somebody’s birthday, we order the Birthday Cake Sundae. This costs $13.50. Our sundae provides confetti cake, white chocolate ice cream, a cake cone, rainbow sprinkles, buttercream, and strawberry sauce. Even if it is not your birthday, you will enjoy this sundae.

Thanks for walking with me on this culinary journey. We ordered an appetizer, an entrée, and a dessert. Next week, I suspect, the suggestions will derive from the actual food eaten while down in Orlando for the week. See you then.

As always, eat like you mean it!