Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (November 27th, 2022)

In the USA, the Thanksgiving holiday period ends today. “Black Friday” sales ended. Still, “Cyber Monday” starts soon. Of course, in the Orlando area, the holiday season glows everywhere you go. Universal Orlando food and beverage continues to improve their food selections for guests. In addition, the holiday season brings some opportunities for Universal Orlando to be creative. Of course, our friends at Voodoo Doughnut display creativity year-round. This week’s “Top Three” suggestions take us around the resort.

Speaking of Voodoo Doughnut, they earn a spot in the “Three Things” this week since November 27th counts as National Bavaria Crema Pie Day. Everyone knows that is a day, right? Either way, Voodoo Doughnuts loves Bavaria cream. You can find it in two of their signature doughnuts. The Portland Cream doughnut consists of a raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream. Then, it is topped with chocolate and two “eyeballs” in honor of the city of Portland.

Also, guests may buy the Maple Cream doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut. This raised yeast shell also comes filled with Bavarian cream. Yet, this one offers a different personality with maple frosting, a set of eyes, and a mustache. Both doughnuts cost $3.25.

With National Mousse Day being November 30th, Universal Orlando, within the Tribute Store, offers three different types of mousse mugs for the holiday season. These range in flavors from “Hot Chocolate”, “White Chocolate Egg Nog”, and “Tiramisu” mousse mugs. For a nice added touch, each one comes with a chocolate spoon on top. Depending on your preference, you will find a type of frosting and chocolate you enjoy. The holiday mousse mug cost $10 each.

To round out the suggestions for this week, we visited Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. This home of the photogenic milkshake serves up a holiday this year. The “Santa’s Cookies and Milk ‘Shake’” would be the holiday option. Initial reviews convey many positive experiences. Universal Orlando describes this as “an iconic holiday treat comes to life as a delectable milkshake with Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake,” complete with cookie butter & vanilla ice cream, mini chocolate chip cookies, and topped with a delicious chocolate Christmas tree and sprinkles.” This costs $16.

As sometimes happens with these “Top Three” lists, your dentist will not approve. Also, please do not eat all of these in one day. Fortunately, the holiday treats will be around through January 1st, 2023. As always, eat like you mean it!