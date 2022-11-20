Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (November 20th, 2022)

Signs that the holiday season continues in full force at Universal Orlando. The holiday celebration finished its first full week of parades, shows, and Grinchy-ness. This week includes the Thanksgiving Day (USA) holiday on Thursday. All the Universal Orlando Resort hotels offer special Thanksgiving Day meals on Thursday of this week. However, this past week, I was able to attend an event to sample some food options Universal Orlando is offering this holiday celebration which will last through January 1st, 2023. Most of the items served at the media event were returning favorites from last week. I expected good stuff. I expected it correctly.

Possibly the best quick service item created by Universal Orlando over the last year or so would be the Roast Beast Sandwich. Over at Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-Pendous, in Islands of Adventure, they sell this full-size item.

For $16.99, guests receive this tasty sandwich. The menu description reads, “French onion soup-dipped Roast beef, meatloaf, secret sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, mini meatloaf sandwich on a pretzel bun.” These were great last year and continue to be great. The mini meatloaf sandwich on top may be the best part.

Next, we observe that Universal Orlando chefs can design vegan-friendly food without making it taste like standard average food. The “VBLT” costs $11.49 this year. This also returns from the 2021 holiday food options.

The pressed sandwich can be found in the Battery Park area. For the Halloween Horror Nights 2022 fans, this area provided “The Weeknd” themed bar. The VBLT combines smoked tempeh bacon, Divina tomatoes, arugula, vegan pepper jack cheese, and tomato aioli. I know, on the opening night of the holiday season at Universal Orlando, that many non-vegan diners expressed being impressed with this sandwich.

Finally, for this week, we embrace our inner Grinch. The “Grinch Cookies” make their return this year. Guests find those at Hop on Pop in Islands of Adventure. The cookies by themselves cost $3.79. You can also get these as an ice cream sandwich for $6.29. These cookies may not look impressive, but you should try them!

Having purchased many more holiday food items during my recent trip to Universal Orlando, the “Top Three” lists each week will include several more seasonal options.

As always, eat like you mean it!

*Special thanks to Attractions Magazine for allowing me to tag along for the media event.