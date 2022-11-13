Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (November 13th, 2022)

We have entered the first full week of the holiday celebration at Universal Orlando. The holiday celebration lasts into very early January. Thus, we have plenty of time to explore the holiday food, getting our fill of peppermint treats. When you read this, I will still be in Orlando since a Tropical Storm named Nicole forced my flight to be canceled. As a result, I extended my “work” trip reviewing theme park dining.

This week, we will start at the Bread Box restaurant in CityWalk. Bread Box offers many varieties of sandwiches. Since the middle of October, Bread Box has been selling a “Holiday Turkey” sandwich for $12.49.

This sandwich involves two slices of grilled cranberry bread holding roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and sage aioli. You even collect a cup of gravy on the side for this sandwich. The turkey looks and tastes like actual roasted turkey, not basic lunch meat. This sandwich fulfills that holiday family meal idea for a theme park counter service price. Since November 17th counts as “Homemade Bread Day”, you can use Thursday of this week to celebrate at Bread Box.

Another holiday-type treat that has been available at Universal Orlando since mid to late October would be “Monster Cookies.” These large cookies can be found in various places like Studio Sweets (in Universal Studios Florida) and Islands Market and Export Candy Shoppe (in Islands of Adventure). They cost $12 each.

These cookies come in the following varieties: Birthday Celebration Cake, Cookie Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Hazelnut, Chocolate Chip S’mores, and Chocolate Lava. These cookies look like something you should share (or not). Even though these may have been themed for Halloween Horror Nights to begin with, these cookies will be sticking around.

We head to Central Park Crepes in Universal Studios Florida to round out this week’s suggestions. Continuing with the cookie theme, we can order the “Cookies and Cream” crepe. This crepe costs $9.99.

Guests that purchase this receive a made-to-order crepe filled with Oreo cookie crumbles, Oreo mascarpone, whipped cream, chocolate ganache, and powdered sugar. Some suggest this crepe needs to be shared. Whatever you do, prepare yourself for the sugar goodness for $9.99

I wish you a wonderful week. If you find yourself at Universal Orlando, may these food suggestions make your week more enjoyable.

As always, eat like you mean it!