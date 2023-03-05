Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (March 5, 2023)







As we enter March, we hope better weather finds you as spring approaches. With Spring Breaks starting all over the United States, Universal Orlando Resort will see a significant increase in crowd levels. Please take breaks for those visiting during that time and plan accordingly. As you might expect, we have a “Top Three Things” for you to eat during those breaks this week.

Gumbo starts our list of the Top Three Things

Mardi Gras season continues in full force at Universal Orlando Resort. A signature item sold during this time would be the gumbo. Gumbo can be found in two different Mardi Gras food and beverage tents this year. One of the two Mardi Gras tents in Islands of Adventure sells gumbo and jambalaya. The main food and beverage tent area in the Gramercy Park area of Universal Studios Florida also sells gumbo. For $6.99, before discounts, guests receive a stew of shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon, and trinity over white rice. Year after year, this Mardi Gras item offers good flavor and value for Universal Orlando Resort guests.

Central Park Crepes

Moving away from Mardi Gras, March 6 serves as National Oreo Day. Suppose you choose to celebrate on that day. In that case, Universal Orlando offers several good options for Oreo lovers, such as the Cookies and Crème Crepe at Central Park Crepes in Universal Studios Florida. This filling sweet treat still costs under $10.

Vivo Italian Kitchen

For our final suggestion this week, we move to full-service dining at Vivo Italian Kitchen. Vivo offers excellent cuisine, including a solid Vegan Sausage Pasta. However, March 11 marks National Chicken Parm Day. In honor of that, one could order Parmigiano with chicken for $24 here. This simple dish comes very well prepared. You can also order this with veal for $28. An eggplant version also may be purchased if desired.

We wish you a good visit if you are visiting Universal Orlando soon. We hope these “Top Three Things” suggestions make your visit more pleasant. As always, eat like you mean it!