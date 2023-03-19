Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (March 19, 2023)







As we get closer to the spring season, the weather becomes warmer. Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras season continues through April 16. If you find yourself at Universal Orlando, we have a “Top Three Things” list of food items for you to enjoy this week.

Top Three Things

For National Poultry Day on March 19, we venture to Universal’s Islands of Adventure for a sit-down meal at Confisco Grille. Since this menu includes numerous chicken options, this week’s first “Top Three Things” suggestion ends up being the Chicken Lettuce Wraps.

This item costs $ 14.95 and includes ginger-soy marinated chicken, bibb lettuce, pickled daikon and carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cellophane noodles, crushed peanuts, and cilantro. These compare favorably with the lettuce wraps at NBC Sports Grill and Brew. However, the Confisco version brings a different style of flavor.

On the following day, National Ravioli Day (March 20), we suggest a trip to Vivo Italian Kitchen. This Italian restaurant in Universal CityWalk Orlando serves high-quality cuisine. For this food holiday, we recommend the Lobster Ravioli for $32.

This comes with wild mushroom and a brandy saffron sauce. The overall texture and flavor work nicely with this combination. If you prefer to have something besides lobster, then Vivo has you covered. The Chicken Ravioli costs $24. It comes with chicken, ricotta, creamy pesto, Calabrian chili oil, toasted pine nuts, and oven-dried tomatoes.

Crepes

For National Bavarian Crepes Day on March 22, Universal Orlando Resort does not sell a perfect version of a Bavarian crepe. So, we will predictably enter Universal Studios Florida to order at Central Park Crepes. Since we need a sweet crepe and last week’s “Top Three Things” used one of the two sweet crepes sold after the menu change, we suggest the Vegan Berry Crepe. For those unfamiliar with this crepe, please do not let the vegan part scare you. This crepe offers a good, sweet flavor that all diners will enjoy. Like all crepes at Central Park Crepes, this costs under $12 before any applicable discounts.

This week’s “Top Three Things” revolved around food holidays. We hope that whether you are at Universal Orlando or not, you enjoy some excellent dining this week. As always, eat like you mean it!