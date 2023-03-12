Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (March 12, 2023)







For those of you living in a colder climate, the lure of a trip to the Orlando area might be calling you. Since most U.S.A. schools have spring breaks around this time of year, people follow the call for warmer weather. Based on that, Mardi Gras, and the special events at Universal Orlando Resort, plenty of choices arise for a “Top Three Things” you should be eating list for this week.

Top Three Things

We have one suggestion from the Universal Orlando Mardi Gras food and beverage tents. In the area, Universal Orlando calls the Central City area, near Mel’s Drive-In and TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D, they sell bayou boils. You can order a mixed bag of shrimp or crawfish, andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob for $12.49. If desiring both, you can have a mix of crawfish and shrimp for $14.49.

If you want an authentic New Orleans bayou boil, this will not measure up. However, these bayou boil rates are very good for theme park dining, especially when you factor in portion size.

With National Peanut Day being March 15, we venture to Voodoo Doughnut. The Peanut Cake Doughnut meets the demands of this food holiday. This simple plain cake doughnut comes covered with chocolate frosting and peanuts. The best part involves the price of this theme park snack. It only costs $1.95 at Voodoo Doughnut in CityWalk. That price makes a good snack or quick breakfast to start your theme park day.

Pat O’Brien’s

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Pat O’Brien’s at Universal Orlando CityWalk will host a special “St. Patty’s Day” celebration on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, from 2:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. Guests will enjoy exclusive food and drink options and live entertainment, such as a DJ, band, stilt walkers, and a dueling piano set. Reservations are recommended if you are interested in this last suggestion in the “Top Three Things” list. Pat O Brien’s often gets overlooked since it resides on the second level of CityWalk near Universal’s Great Movie Escape. Despite this, the full-service dining here is excellent.

We wish you a pleasant week. If you are lucky enough to be at Universal Orlando Resort, let us know if these “Top Three Things” worked for you. As always, eat like you mean it!