Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (July 23, 2023) – Universal Orlando Dining







This week’s Top Three Things will take us inside and outside the theme parks for some Universal Orlando dining.

We have passed the halfway point of most of the United States summer school break. The crowds will change from bigger groups enjoying the school break to a more varied crowd leading into Halloween Horror Nights season. Over the next few weeks, we should see some new menu items across Universal Orlando Resort. Then, the Halloween Horror Nights food will catch our attention in late August through early November.

New Croissants at the TODAY Café

Our first Universal Orlando dining tour stop brings us to the reliable TODAY Café at Universal Studios Florida. TODAY Café is known for its quality bakery case. This place serves several types of croissants, like chocolate ones, for example.

TODAY Café recently added two new croissants to the options for guests. They are the Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Filled Croissant and the Strawberry Cream Filled Croissant.

Each of these brings a different flavor than a standard croissant. Our friends over at ThrillsTasteTravels.com tried both croissants recently. They said that the flavors were good. However, you need to be brave with these. The filling and frosting coating increases the mess potential. Also, the Florida sun will enhance the potential mess factor as the components potentially melt. Despite that, these make a new addition to TODAY Café’s lineup.

Wagyu Lasagna at The Palm Restaurant

The Palm Restaurant at the Hard Rock Hotel provides some of the most upscale dining at Universal Orlando Resort. Being one of the top signature dining operations at Universal Orlando Resort, the price point matches what you would expect.

The Palm started serving Wagyu Lasagna to Landry’s Select Club members on July 17-31st. This will be an entrée for all guests starting August 1.

Universal Orlando Dining: Fresh Salsa Flight at Café La Bamba – $6.99

Okay, after visiting one of the most expensive restaurants at Universal Orlando Resort, we need to save some money on food. So, we are fortunate that Café La Bamba has reopened for more extended service at Universal Studios Florida. This change pairs with Mel’s Drive-In being closed for refurbishment.

Café La Bamba serves fast-casual style Mexican food like rice bowls and tacos. Currently, the menu at Café La Bamba has been scaled back, so burritos are not being sold there now.

The Fresh Salsa Flight includes three different sauces to pair with tortilla chips. Guests get hand-cut Pico de Gallo, roasted corn salsa, and spicy tomatillo sauce with lime-salted corn tortilla chips. This makes a nice snack or reasonable appetizer to share before your main entrees.

This concludes this week’s top Three Things. We suspect next week will involve doughnuts, fine dining at the Hard Rock Hotel, and another trip to the TODAY Café. Well, our schedule for next week indicates those are high possibilities for Universal Orlando dining. For more of the Top Three Things list, we have placed some previous week’s lists below. As always, eat like you mean it!

