Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (January 8, 2023)

A remarkable aspect of Universal Orlando Resort revolves around the ease of navigating the resort. Until Universal’s Epic Universe opens in 2025, the entire theme park resort property can be traversed easily via free transportation. Some good, overlooked dining options for eating at Universal Orlando exist at the Universal Orlando hotels. Even the value and prime value level hotels offer surprising, good dining options. So, in this week’s “Top Three Things, “we will examine some overlooked items at those level resort hotels.

The Endless Summer Resort, the value-level resort complex, is divided into two hotel properties, Dockside Inn and Suites, and Surfside Inn and Suites. The food court, Pier 8 Market, at Dockside Inn and Suites, offers a delicious dessert. The “Reese’s Brownie” costs $4.50 before applicable discounts. This relatively simple grab-and-go dessert provides a nice texture and flavor that any fan of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup will appreciate.

Next, we take a shuttle bus to CityWalk, then a shuttle bus to my preferred on-site hotel, Aventura Hotel. Since we started with something sweet, we need a savory item now. The Urban Pantry food court at Aventura offers a wide variety of options. Guests can order wok bowls here. You can choose between noodles or rice. These bowls can be prepared stir-fry or with a broth of your choice. These bowls cost $18. If you prefer, you can also order sushi or a poke bowl at this wok station.

We conclude the “Top Three Things” this week with the most recent addition to dining options at a Universal Orlando resort hotel. At Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Shakes Malt Shoppe opened in December 2022. This old-school-looking ice cream shop fits the vibe of Cabana Bay Beach Resort well. Guests can order malts, shakes, scoops of ice cream, smoothies, and a few other treats from this location. So far, the reviews have been positive.

The Universal Orlando Resort hotels offer some far better-than-expected dining options. These are only a tiny percentage of quality dining options for eating at Universal Orlando Resort hotels. Remember the hotels if you want additional dining options at Universal Orlando.

As always, eat like you mean it.