Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (January 22, 2023)







When eating at Universal Orlando, you can choose fine dining at The Palm or Bice at the on-site resort hotels. You might decide to eat basic burgers at Richter’s Burger Co. or Burger Digs. Of course, many dining options reside between those two extremes. With Mardi Gras starting in less than two weeks, the possibilities will increase drastically for Universal Orlando visitors then. However, for this week’s “Top Three Things” article, readers will be subjected to the three best things I ate at Universal Orlando this past week.

I must start with the Coffee Cake Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut. I did not expect to like this doughnut. This concept seemed dull to me. However, the flavor combinations of the frosting and cinnamon with the cake doughnut provided a good doughnut. This doughnut will only be around until Mardi Gras starts, but we have no official word on that at this point. For example, the Gingerbread Man Doughnut remains listed on Voodoo Doughnut Orlando’s online menu. That doughnut was a holiday season limited-time doughnut but still here in mid-January.

After Voodoo Doughnut, I ventured into Café La Bamba. This quick service location only recently became open to all guests. This dining option functioned as a special event dining area, not serving most theme park guests. That changed recently. After some difficulty, I ordered vegan tacos here. Though I have concerns about the mobile order process and table delivery here, the food tasted fresh. The quality of the tacos exceeded the popular Bumblebee Man’s Taco Truck, in my opinion.

In typical fashion, I visited the Green Eggs and Ham Café in the Seuss Landing area of Islands of Adventure. This location serves covered tater tots. My favorite variety is the Pizza Tots. I ordered some in the early afternoon this past week. These do not qualify as gourmet cuisine. Yet, they provide a solid snack or light lunch for around ten dollars with an annual pass discount. Also, I feel pizza tots taste far better than Halloween Horror Nights Pizza Fries.

Yes, my dining this past week at Universal Orlando involved no table service dining at Universal Orlando. I suspect that will change in the coming weeks. We will all find out in next week’s installment of the “Top Three Things.” As always, eat like you mean it!