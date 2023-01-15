Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (January 15, 2023)

In the United States, a three-day weekend happens in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day this week. Generally, long weekends lead to larger crowds at Universal Orlando. Of course, I recommend enjoying food during these busy days at Universal Orlando. So, we have three suggestions for Universal Orlando dining for this week, actually. All three suggestions take us to CityWalk.

Our familiar first stop always catches our eye when heading to Universal Studios Florida with its pink exterior. Voodoo Doughnut recently unveiled a new specialty doughnut, the Coffee Cake doughnut. This doughnut costs $3.15. The menu description reads, “plain cake doughnut topped with vanilla icing, cake crumbles and a dash of cinnamon.” Very preliminary reviews give this new doughnut mostly praise. You will need to be a fan of cake doughnuts for this one,

Also, at Universal Orlando CityWalk, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen snuck a new burger on their menu. The Maple Bacon Burger arrived on the menu there recently. It replaced the Blue Plate Burger at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. The Maple Bacon Burger costs $17.95. This burger features a brioche bun filled with a half-pound all-beef patty, cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, maple bacon, and apple compote. This mixture of savory and sweet fits the overall concept of Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen.

We will stay in CityWalk to complete this week’s “Top Three Things.” Bend the Bao resides upstairs near the food court area in CityWalk. This often-overlooked quick service location serves a variety of bao buns. One of the most popular ones sold here is the Kimchee FC. These bao buns contain kimchee fried chicken, kimchee butter, gochujang sauce, cucumber, scallion, and sriracha aioli. Guests may buy two bao buns for $12.29. Each additional one purchased after two costs $4.69.

As a bonus this week, Bend the Bao recently added boba teas. Below is a photo of the fruity Blue Boba version that costs $7.79. They also sell a Dark N’ Roasty Boba version. No matter which one you select, expect a sugar rush.

If everything happens correctly, next week’s “Top Three Things” will consist of three things I will have eaten the previous week. As always, eat like you mean it!