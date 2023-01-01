Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (January 1, 2023)

Happy New Year to everyone! Whether you stay awake until midnight to welcome in 2023 or ignore those celebrations, we all need to eat. In 2023, Universal Orlando continues to be a fun place to dine. With Mardi Gras season arriving next month, Universal Orlando guests will enjoy cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations worldwide in February. Until then, Universal Orlando guests can discover other quality dining options with the “Top Three Things” articles.

For the “Top Three Things” this week, we start in Universal Studios Florida to visit the TODAY Café. This quick-service dining option offers reliable cuisine. Several of their menu items build on the New York theme since TODAY show records there. In an interesting play on that pattern, the “The Wise Guys Platter” started being sold at the TODAY café. This $12.99 entrée features a sandwich comprised of roasted eggplant, red peppers, ricotta, mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto, and red pepper marmalade on a toasted roll. This non-traditional sandwich comes with a side of fruit or potato salad. We reviewed this new sandwich back in December.

For our second suggestion this week, we remain at the TODAY Café. The “Harvest Flatbread” also recently appeared on the TODAY Café’s menu. The Harvest Flatbread resembles the pattern used for several other flatbreads here. This flatbread costs $15.49. A cauliflower crust forms the base. The toppings include feta cheese, shiitake mushroom, roasted sweet potato, candied bacon, pomegranate seed, pumpkin seeds, arugula, and pesto aioli. Early reports indicate that the components work well on this cauliflower crust. If you are timid about cauliflower crust, my experiences here with this style of crust have been very positive.

For our final suggestion this week, we leave Universal Studios Florida to enter Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The Mess Tent food and beverage kiosk near Skull Island: Reign of Kong attraction added a menu item late in 2022 after Halloween Horror Nights 2022 ended. The “Pizza Skull” has found a year-round home in the Skull Island area. The critical difference between this version and the Halloween Horror Nights version involves no sauce with the current version. This version costs $7.49. We previously reviewed the Halloween Horror Nights version if you want to read more about this snack.

Which Universal Orlando food item would you like to enjoy this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments. As always, eat like you mean it!