Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (February 5, 2023)







Mardi Gras season began at Universal Orlando on Saturday. This event utilizes almost 20 food tents across Universal Studios Florida. In addition, some tents served Mardi Gras food in CityWalk and Islands of Adventure this year. However, I did a significant amount of dining at Universal Orlando Resort leading up to Mardi Gras starting. Those food options make up this week’s “Top Three Things.”

This week starts with my fourth trip to Café La Bamba, a quick service location now open to all guests. Yes, you read that correctly. I have already been there four times. Previously, I did an initial review of Café La Bamba. Still, this quick service option offers so much potential. The service and mobile ordering system cracked under pressure on a recent visit. However, the food here offers great seasoning and quality when it arrives warm. The burrito bowls make good options, for example. They cost $15.99 and 50 cents more if ordering a vegan bowl. Operating hours are minimal, from 11:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

My following two suggestions involve dessert. The first one comes from The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. The Lucky Yuzu Cheesecake costs seven dollars. This tiny dessert brings an impressive cheesecake base to the party. The menu description reads, “Silky vanilla cheesecake, yuzu-blueberry compote, fortune cookie ‘crust.’” This dessert even comes with a fortune cookie complete with fortune.

Finally, one of my food blogging friends seemed obsessed with bread pudding lately. In fairness, he led me to the bread pudding from Pat O’Brien’s for last week’s “Top Three Things” list. This time, we went to Finnegan’s Bar & Grill. We ordered the Apple Caramel Bread Pudding, This warm cinnamon apple bread pudding comes served with Magners apple cider, caramel, and vanilla ice cream. For $8.95, the dessert demands respect. The combination of flavors and excellent flavor provides a great way to complete your meal at Finnegan’s.

As mentioned earlier, Mardi Gras started. Next week’s “Top Three Things” should be full of Mardi Gras dining options,

As always, eat like you mean it!