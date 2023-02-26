Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (February 26, 2023)







Last week, Mardi Gras celebrations worldwide happened on “Fat Tuesday.” For those participating in Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Tuesday, the season of Lent began last Wednesday. However, Mardi Gras lasts far longer in the Orlando theme park world. As a result, this week’s “Top Three Things” comes filled with plenty of Mardi Gras food.

One of our standard recommended places to visit at Universal Studios Florida, TODAY Café, sells the first suggestion for this week. TODAY Café sells versions of layered cakes that change based on the season. The Mardi Gras version showed a significant improvement over the holiday version. This Rum Cake offers some solid flavors. Our group enjoyed the combination of flavors with this cake for $5.99.

One of our favorite Mardi Gras food items this year can be acquired at the Germany food tent. The Chicken Schnitzel with Käsespätzle costs $9.99 before applicable discounts. The menu description reads, “fried chicken thigh cutlet served with baked spätzle and beer cheese sauce.” This classic chicken cutlet provides a good portion size for a food festival event. The macaroni and beer cheese are inconsistent. However, this is beer cheese, so enjoy that treat with your chicken.

Finishing this week’s “Top Three Things,” we venture to the Brazil food and beverage tent. The Picanha Skewers, for $10.99, bring surprisingly good flavor for a food festival steak. The chimichurri sauce enhances this steak in a friendly, balanced fashion. Guests also receive a small serving of Brazilian cheese bread as a bonus. We found this steak easy to cut. Hopefully, you will too.

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras runs through April 16. With the Mardi Gras parade, concerts, and over 20 food and beverage locations within the theme park and on CityWalk, these suggestions only scratch the surface of good food to enjoy. As always, eat like you mean it!