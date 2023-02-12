Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (February 12, 2023)







Mardi Gras season at Universal Orlando started allowing guests to let the good times roll last Saturday. As a result, we tried over 40 different menu items on opening day. Since then, we have tried almost all the Mardi Gras menu offerings in the theme parks and across the resort. Previous readers of the “Top Three Things” articles know that the next few weeks will be filled with Mardi Gras food. Thus, this week’s Top Three Things involves only Mardi Gras food at Universal Orlando.

This week, we start in the New Orleans food and beverage tents in Gramercy Park of Universal Studios Florida. In this area, you can buy the staples of Mardi Gras, like gumbo, jambalaya, beignets, and king cake. New this year, a Fried Green Tomato Po Boy can be purchased for 11.99 before any discounts like annual pass ones or use of a Mardi Gras food and beverage card. This Mardi Gras item qualifies as vegan. The sandwich comes with a side of chips to add to the value. Though some guests may dislike the vegan aspects of this sandwich, the overall flavor worked well. The menu description reads, “flash-fried green tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, Cajun remoulade, served with Cajun kettle chips.”

Next, the Liege Waffle Berries and Cream makes the list this week. This comes from the Belgium food and beverage tent on the bridge between London Waterfront and Springfield USA area in Universal Studios Florida. The Belgium tents consistently offer great food for guests. This year is no exception to that concept. This delectable treat costs $7.99 before discounts. The menu description reads, “pearled sugar waffle, topped with strawberries, whipped topping, and strawberry and cream crumbs.” Yes, this is good.

Mardi Gras does not remain in theme parks. This year, food and beverage tents operate in CityWalk. The Universal Orlando Resort hotels offer several Mardi Gras dining options. Many of the CityWalk table service options sell Mardi Gras-themed limited-time food items. For example, the Hard Rock Café sells a gator burger. “The HRC Gator Burger” costs $19.99. The menu description reads, “A six ounce Gator Patty made with fresh jalapeno, cheddar and jack cheese, breaded with seasoned flour, deep fried, and topped with tartar sauce. Served with fries.” Though this Mardi Gras dining option will anger King Gator, this crab cake-like patty brought great flavor.

Thanks for joining us on this week’s Top Three Things. As always, eat like you mean it!