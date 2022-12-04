Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (December 4th, 2022)

Since we have entered the month of December, the year 2022 will be concluding soon. Since this year, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Sundays, I suspect the “Top Three” articles will make plenty of reference to those holidays and traditions at that point. For this week’s three suggestions, I will use three “food holidays” that happen this week to frame the article.

December 4th earns the title of “National Cookie Day.” Yes, many people and the Cookie Monster think every day is a cookie day. Still, Universal Orlando designed a cookie for everyone this year for their holiday celebration. The “Vegan Butter Snowflake Cookie” costs $3.79. This can be found at the Croissant Moon Bakery in Islands of Adventure. This qualifies as one of the best desserts Universal Orlando has ever sold. I know many of my esteemed colleagues in the theme park media enjoyed this treat. If you think it looks more like a mini-cake, you are not alone.

On December 8th, we can all celebrate National Chocolate Brownie Day. Universal Orlando offers several chocolate brownies in their quick service and full-service dining options. However, I think your best option to celebrate this day would be at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. If you have read many of my Universal Orlando dining reviews, then you know I visit Toothsome often. I commonly suggest getting sundaes over milkshakes. In this case, that pattern holds true. Toothsome offers a “Chocolate Brownie Bark” sundae for $12.50. Also, this sundae presents guests with some chocolate ice cream, chocolate brownies, chocolate whipped topping, chocolate sauce, chocolate brownie bark, and chocolate sprinkles to top it off. Toothsome also sells a “Brownie” milkshake if you prefer though.

On December 9th, pastry day arrives. On National Pastry Day, a trip to the TODAY Café makes a logical choice. For this example, you can choose from the vast number of pastries here. Personally, I would suggest the “Lemon Tart” or the “Smores Croissant.” If TODAY Café does not fit your schedule, you could always visit Croissant Moon Bakery over at Islands of Adventure instead

Thanks for joining me on this adventure exploring the top three for this week. Feel free to leave a comment here if you got to enjoy one of these suggestions.

As always, eat like you mean it!