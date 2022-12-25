Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (December 25th, 2022)

I hope this week’s Top Three Things article finds you enjoying your holiday season. Universal Orlando will be busy no matter how you celebrate this time of year. If you are lucky enough (or brave enough) to visit during Christmas week, you must take some breaks from the long queues. Many people prefer to take their breaks from theme park fun by having a snack. This week’s “Top Three Things” will all involve sugar. As a holiday bonus, this week we will have a bonus selection.

As you may know, the movie “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” opened in theatres recently. Universal Orlando has been part of the hype train for this movie. Schwab’s Pharmacy joined that hype train with a temporary retheme and three milkshakes themed to match the film. Earlier this month, we reviewed these milkshakes. Each of the three corresponds to a critical character in the movie, Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots, or Perrito. Each one costs $9.99.

Our friends at Voodoo Doughnut currently sell two different holiday doughnuts. The Gingerbread Man doughnut started being sold earlier this month. We did a full review of it back then. We thought that doughnut tasted great for the record. That yeast doughnut filled with Bavarian gingerbread filling, topped with caramel fudge icing, is decorated to look like a gingerbread man. That will cost you $3.75.

Another addition to the holiday doughnut game arrived in the last few days. The Polar Bear doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut Orlando also costs $3.75. This raised yeast shell style doughnut comes with decorations making it look like the face of an adorable polar bear. Yet, some guests felt this looked more like a cat. This doughnut features a chocolate chip cookie filling and vanilla frosting on top.

Since this “Top Three Things” publishes on Christmas Day, I needed to mention the “Santa Boot” in the Holiday Tribute Store. You can also find this design in other bakery cases around Universal Orlando. Now, technically, this is officially called the “Stocking Cake With Presents.” Universal Orlando has unveiled versions of this in previous years. The most common version is the cookies and cream flavored one. This sweet treat costs $12.

Even though this list involves four things this week, we appreciate you reading this. Even if you are not at Universal Orlando, we hope seeing these sweet treats brings a smile to your face for the holidays. As always, eat like you mean it!