Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (April 9, 2023)







Happy Easter, everyone. Easter means many different things to people. In terms of Universal Orlando Resort, it means crowds. The week before and after Easter, Sunday tends to be busy crowd-level days based on school spring break schedules in the United States. If you are visiting Universal Orlando Resort, some breaks for food would be recommended. This week’s “Top Three Things” should help with that.

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen

The Easter holiday usually involves a sweet treat of chocolate. At Universal Orlando Resort, that means a trip to Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. In the merchandise section of Toothsome, guests can buy all sorts of chocolate options.

Of course, the main menu contains plenty of chocolate also. Though plenty of milkshakes can be chosen, for this week, we will go with the Brownie Milkshake. This milkshake costs $16. The milkshake consists of Dutch chocolate ice cream and a milk chocolate swirl. Yes, a chocolate brownie arrives at your table on top of this shake. No matter which milkshake you select, your sweet tooth will be satisfied.

Green Eggs and Ham Café

We could not let Easter go by without eggs. This takes us to Universal’s Islands of Adventure to the Seuss Landing area. Green Eggs and Ham Café serves Green Eggs and Ham Tots for $9.99. These covered tots feature green eggs, diced ham, and white cheese sauce over tater tots. Since Green Eggs and Ham Café has been opening earlier, these might make a good theme park breakfast.

Mardi Gras Suggestion for Top Three Things

The Universal Orlando Mardi Gras celebration ends on April 16. That means you can sneak in another Mardi Gras food item or two this week. In addition to other Mardi Gras items, we have suggested in previous “Top Three Things” lists, we recommend the Spanish Bocadillo at the Spain food and beverage location in the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida. This sandwich costs $8.49. It includes serrano ham, drunken goat cheese, and parsley sauce on a gently pressed baguette. Our experience, and others, with this sandwich, has been positive.

That concludes our “Top Three Things” for this week. Next week, we will return with more suggestions as Universal Orlando Resort completes Mardi Gras. Also, we have placed links to a few previous “Top Three Things” list, if you are interested in exploring more food at Universal Orlando Resort. As always, eat like you mean it!

