Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (April 2, 2023)







The Holiday season will be changing in the upcoming weeks. This week’s “Top Three Things” to eat at Universal Orlando Resort will reflect the influences of actual and made-up food holidays.

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration ends in less than two weeks. Easter Sunday will be the beginning of next week. In theme park terms, that means expecting higher crowds this week and next. As a result, we have some theme park dining suggestions for you this week. We will not have to leave Universal CityWalk Orlando for this week’s “Top Three Things.”

Vegan PB&J Voodoo Doughnut ($3.50)

To start the week off right, we begin at Voodoo Doughnut for a peanut butter and jelly doughnut. April 2 is National Peanut Butter and Jelly day. This doughnut makes a good option for this day. The Voodoo Doughnut Vegan PB&J doughnut costs $3.50. This raised yeast doughnut comes filled with raspberry jelly. The topping features peanut butter and a half portion of peanuts on top for presentation purposes. If the vegan aspect of this doughnut causes you to pause, this doughnut tastes excellent. Voodoo Doughnuts offers over a dozen different vegan doughnuts. They show great skill with these.

Toothsome Easter Milkshake Would Be a Top Three Things This Week

Last year, Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen offered an Easter Basket Milkshake for a few days around Easter Sunday. As we write this, the official announcement of an Easter-themed milkshake has yet to be made. Nevertheless, we expect it to return over Easter weekend.

According to Universal Orlando Resort, the “Easter Basket” milkshake features a light pineapple flavor. Also, the ice cream base lies underneath a topping of whipped cream and popular Easter treats. With this design, the topping holds an Easter season classic, Peeps candy, a chocolate passionfruit crème egg, and jellybeans to finish the candy theming. On this milkshake, green appears prominently to symbolize a traditional basket. To make this happen, green-dyed coconut shavings adorn the container’s rim. The dyed coconut visually represents the “grass” of the Easter Basket.

Curried Chickpeas ($13.95)

Finally, we venture up to the second level area of CityWalk, where Pat O’Brien’s and Universal’s Great Movie Escape reside. Bob Marley–A Tribute to Freedom℠ sells a solid budget-friendly entrée. The Curried Chickpeas bring some spice, but we think you can handle it. This combination of curried chickpeas, coconut rice, and Jamaican slaw makes a solid vegan entrée. We suspect carnivores will enjoy it, also.

Top Three Things Continues Next Week

We want to wish you a happy Easter holiday weekend. Next week, we will bring another “Top Three Things” list. As always, eat like you mean it!